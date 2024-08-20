New Survey From Duck® Brand Identifies Top Décor Trends To Transform Classrooms And Dorms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Double-sided tape and removable wallpaper are makeover must-haves to create statement-making school spaces this year

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to dull, white walls and hello to a world of color and personality! A new survey* by Duck® brand finds college students and teachers are on a mission to turn their small spaces into feel-good, stylish surroundings. From creating DIY bulletin boards to covering cubbies and desks with fun prints and patterns, the research uncovers the coolest décor trends as the new school year approaches.

How do they plan to revamp their rooms? Small touches will make the most impact! Over 50% of teachers say hanging a bulletin board, creating a welcome sign and brightening the outside of a desk with removable wallpaper are the most affordable ways for a quick classroom refresh. On the other hand, more than half of students plan to deck out their dorm with canvas art, photo walls, string lights and smart speakers.

"Whether it's a classroom or campus space, the survey shows most folks are tapping into personal preferences and using clever decorating hacks to bring their vision to life," says Kerry Haugh, director of product marketing, duct tapes, at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "Over 90% of teachers say they decorate their room to express their own style. College students also want their dorms to reflect their individuality, with 43% liking a 'cozy' style the best while 28% go for a 'colorful' look."

Since these school spaces are temporary, making them feel warm and welcoming – while keeping décor removable – can be challenging; however, survey respondents plan to use a variety of easy decorating solutions to achieve their dream décor. More than 60% say they'll leverage removable, double-sided tape, like

Duck Max Strength® Nano-Grab® Gel Tape , to hang items, while more than half plan to use removable wallpaper, such as this EasyLiner®

Removeable Adhesive Laminate , to brighten the outside of a desk or as a fun cover for dorm room appliances. Color and Printed Duck Tape ® is also a popular pick, with 80% of participants – teachers and college students alike – saying they've used it to personalize school supplies and study spaces.

*Survey conducted by Duck®

brand in July 2024 polled 958 K-12 teachers, college students and parents or guardians of students, to learn how they plan to refresh and style their school spaces.

