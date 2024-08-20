Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Opportunities Report To 2033: Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical pellets market reached a value of nearly $1.7 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2028 at a rate of 11.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2028 and reach $5 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased healthcare spending and increasing aging populations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory barriers to commercialization.

Going forward, the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the pharmaceutical pellets market in the future include economic instability. The pharmaceutical pellets market is segmented by technology into extrusion, fluid bed granulation, dry powder layering, solution and suspension layering, spray congealing, spray drying and other technologies. The extrusion market was the largest segment of the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by technology, accounting for 43.7% or $726.3 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the extrusion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

The pharmaceutical pellets market is segmented by mechanism of action into diffusion, erosion and osmosis. The diffusion market was the largest segment of the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by mechanism of action, accounting for 64.7% or $1.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the erosion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by mechanism of action, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2028.

The pharmaceutical pellets market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical. The pharmaceutical market was the largest segment of the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by end-user, accounting for 79.4% or $1.3 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the nutraceutical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical pellets market, accounting for 39% or $647.5 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharmaceutical pellets market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.9% and 11.5% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.9% and 10.4% respectively.

The global pharmaceutical pellets market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 29.4% of the total market in 2022. Pfizer Inc. was the largest competitor with a 3.3% share of the market, followed by Merck & Co. Inc. with 3.2%, AbbVie Inc. with 3.1%, Dow Chemical Company with 3%, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with 3%, Bayer AG with 2.9%, Catalent Inc. with 2.8%, Gilead Sciences Inc. with 2.7%, Biogen Inc. with 2.7% and DuPont de Nemours Inc. with 2.6%.

The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by technology will arise in the extrusion segment, which will gain $571.3 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by mechanism of action will arise in the diffusion segment, which will gain $727.6 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical pellets market segmented by end-user will arise in the pharmaceutical segment, which will gain $895.8 million of global annual sales by 2028. The pharmaceutical pellets market size will gain the most in the USA at $404.4 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the pharmaceutical pellets market include focus on expansion of manufacturing facilities to improve capabilities, strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players and product innovations and approval of new products.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical pellets market; and compares it with other markets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Pharmaceutical Pellets - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape

2 Table of Contents

3 List of Tables

4 List of Figures

5 Report Structure

6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5 Market Segmentation by Mechanism of Action

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities to Improve Capabilities

7.2 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

7.3 Product Innovations and Approval of New Products

8 Pharmaceutical Pellets Market - Macro Economic Scenario

9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

10 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, Segmentation by Mechanism of Action, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11 Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12 Asia-Pacific Market

13 Western Europe Market

14 Eastern Europe Market

15 North America Market

16 South America Market

17 Middle East Market

18 Africa Market

19 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

20 Other Major and Innovative Companies

21 Competitive Benchmarking

22 Competitive Dashboard

23 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

23.1 Roche Acquired Carmot Therapeutics

23.2 Bain Acquired Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici

23.3 Colorcon Acquired Airnov Healthcare

23.4 Catalent Acquired Metrics Contract Services

23.5 Eczacibasi Group Acquired Gensenta

23.6 Astorg Acquired CordenPharma

24 Opportunities and Strategies

24.1 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

24.2 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

24.3 Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

24.3.1 Market Trend-based Strategies

24.3.2 Competitor Strategies

25 Pharmaceutical Pellets Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

