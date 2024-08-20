Global Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global self-service business intelligence (BI) market has shown remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $8.47 billion in 2023 to $10.02 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of self-service BI software, the rise of remote work, government initiatives to digitalize financial and retail sectors, and heightened demand for self-service dashboards among business users. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $19.70 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.4%.

Rising Demand for Self-Service Dashboards and Real-Time Insights

The substantial growth in the self-service BI market can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating demand for real-time insights and self-service dashboards. The shift towards remote work has also played a crucial role in this trend. The ongoing digitalization efforts by governments, particularly in the financial and retail sectors, further bolster the market's expansion. Additionally, the increasing reliance on cloud solutions and the need for instantaneous business insights contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the self-service BI market include Amazon Inc, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software LLC, and many others. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing no-code, self-service platforms that democratize data access and enable swift, data-driven decision-making. For instance, Comsense Technologies launched IntellSense in July 2023, a no-code platform designed to simplify dashboard creation and data visualization with a rapid implementation timeline.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the self-service BI market include the integration of automation solutions, advancements in BI technologies, and strategic partnerships. The growing penetration of e-commerce is also a significant trend, driven by convenience and expanding internet access. E-commerce platforms benefit from self-service BI tools by enhancing operational efficiency and profitability through real-time performance insights.

Market Segmentation

The self-service BI market is segmented as follows:

. By Type: Software, Services

. By Business Function: Finance, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Human Resources

. By Deployment Model: On-Premises, On-Demand

. By Application: Fraud and Security Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Engagement and Analysis, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Operations Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the self-service BI market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on self-service business intelligence (BI) market size , self-service business intelligence (BI) market drivers and trends, self-service business intelligence (BI) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The self-service business intelligence (BI) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

