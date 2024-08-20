A Tour Of India, As Authentic As It Gets-Kinnari Birla Inks Her World Of Green, White, And Orange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Namaste, welcome to India!” This is how the experience starts with Kinnari Birla's latest book, set to color readers and audiences with the vividness and authenticity of South Asia's crown jewel.Welcome To India is enriched with India's history, written by one of today's finest writers. Through her book, Kinnari Birla takes the reader on a tour through the foundations of India, from the Indus Valley to the Mughal Era all the way to the British takeover.Readers will find themselves seeing the country in a different light. Reading about India's struggle for independence from British rule and the perils of partition is bound to make one think. It's more than just history-telling; the book transfixes people. Kinnari's knack for descriptive details walks her audiences through India's most famous cities, describing the plethora of religions, casts, and languages spoken throughout Bharat.An authentic trip to a whole new world, and one don't even need to pack their bags or buy plane tickets! Welcome to India is available on Amazon.About the AuthorKinnari Birla is a famous author and licensed clinical psychologist in Texas, treating patients with PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, interpersonal relationship issues, chronic medical illnesses, and more.With over a decade of post-specialization experience in individual psychotherapy services for a diverse population of clients and finding the time to write, Kinnari Birla is dedicated to both her profession and passion.Her new book Welcome To India is a vivid representation of her prowess as a writer that has sent readers reeling for more of her work.For more information:Facebook:Twitter:Instagram:Website:Amazon: Welcome to India: A land of Belonging

