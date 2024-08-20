National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Encourages Planning For National Disability Employment Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn how you can celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) with your employees.

UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) celebrates the contributions of Disabled Workers while showcasing inclusive business policies and practices. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy announced that this year's theme is Access to Good Jobs for All.

“This year's theme is right up our alley.” Said NTI's COO, Alan Hubbard,“Access to good jobs for all is what we focus on every day with our employer-partners.”

Every company can participate in this year's NDEAM. One way you can show your support for your employees with disabilities is by holding an NDEAM theme event during October.

Here are some ideas on how you can celebrate NDEAM with your Team:

Host a Screening of a Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.

Camp Jened, a 1970s ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers, transformed their lives and created lasting bonds that would start a landmark movement. This heartfelt film shows how the determination of a small group succeeded at securing life-changing accessibility for millions. Watch the movie here.

Hold a Discussion on Ableism and Ableist Language.

Gather your team during a meeting or a luncheon to talk about ableism and ableist language. Encourage an honest dialogue about your work culture. Does your team feel included? See our guide on Ableist Language here.

See more ideas from the Department of Labor here.

“Each year NTI assists around 600 people with disabilities in finding work-at-home employment. We hope to be able to significantly increase this number in the upcoming years. To do that, we need more companies that are willing to give the thousands of qualified people with disabilities that we have waiting an opportunity.” Said Hubbard.

NTI offers customizable staffing solutions ranging from fully managed virtual call centers to candidate referrals. They have assisted dozens of companies manage the transition to virtual employees.

NTI was the first organization to set up a virtual call center for the US Government. Since opening in 1995, they have understood how work-at-home jobs remove barriers to employment for many individuals with disabilities. Email ... to schedule a meeting to learn more about how NTI can help you meet your staffing needs while also meeting their mission of assisting the disabled community find good jobs.

For more information about NTI and its remote work opportunities for Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers, visit .



