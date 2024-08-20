Food Contact Paper Global Market 2024 To Reach $88.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Contact Paper Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food Contact Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The food contact paper market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $71.55 billion in 2023 to $74.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer safety concerns, market expansion in food packaging, innovation in barrier coatings, sustainability initiatives, consumer preferences for convenience.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food contact paper market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $88.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digitalization in packaging, global food packaging growth, shift to bio-based materials, sustainable packaging demands.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Food Contact Paper Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Food Contact Paper Market

Rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the food contact paper market in the coming future. Bakery products refer to a wide range of food items that are baked in an oven, such as bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, muffins, croissants, and bagels. The bakery industry is one of the major users of food contact paper, as bakery products like bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies require proper packaging to maintain their freshness and quality.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food contact paper market include Mondi PLC, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Asian Pulp & Paper Company, Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Major companies operating in the food contact paper market are undergoing partnerships to drive the revenues in the market. Partnerships play a vital role in driving innovation, ensuring compliance, and fostering sustainability efforts in the food contact paper industry, ultimately benefiting manufacturers, consumers, and the environment.

Segments:

1) By Type: Poly Coated, Non-Poly Coated

2) By Material: Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Other Materials

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Fresh Food, Dairy Products, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the food contact paper market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global food contact paper market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the food contact paper market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Food Contact Paper Market Definition

Food contact paper is a form of food packaging material that comes into contact with food to expedite transportation, avoid contamination, and extend the shelf life of packed food items. This type of food packaging paper has barrier qualities, heat retention, and moisture emissivity, all of which contribute to increased food safety.

Food Contact Paper Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Contact Paper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food contact paper market size , food contact paper market drivers and trends, food contact paper market major players, food contact paper competitors' revenues, food contact paper market positioning, and food contact paper market growth across geographies. The food contact paper market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Poly Coated Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024



Coated Paper Global Market Report 2024



Paper Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn