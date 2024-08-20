(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Security Posture Management Market: Focus on Application, End-use, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data security posture management is undergoing significant growth, propelled by various key factors and market drivers. A primary driver for the growth in the data security posture management market is the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats targeting organizations worldwide. The proliferation of digital technologies and interconnected systems has led to businesses facing increasingly complex security challenges, such as data breaches, ransomware attacks, and insider threats. Consequently, there is a heightened awareness among enterprises regarding the importance of maintaining a robust security posture to safeguard their sensitive data and critical assets from cyber adversaries.

The rising emphasis on regulatory compliance and data privacy serves as a significant driver for the data security posture management market. Stringent regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) impose increasing pressure on organizations to uphold the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their sensitive data. Simultaneously, heightened consumer awareness regarding personal data protection raises expectations for robust security measures from businesses. This focus on regulatory compliance and data privacy makes the organizations to invest in data security posture management solutions. These solutions are crucial for effectively managing and mitigating security risks, ensuring the safeguarding of sensitive data, and maintaining alignment with regulatory mandates.

Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and innovations in data security posture management solutions are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Key players in this sector, such as IBM, Sentra, and Flow ae among the leaders in developing tools and platforms customized to meet the evolving needs of organizations across various industries.

Overall, the data security posture management market is experiencing notable global expansion. This surge is driven by increased regulatory compliance requirements, rising cyber threats, and continual technological advancements. As businesses prioritize safeguarding data and adhering to regulations, the demand for effective security solutions is rising.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

2. Data Security Posture Management Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Data Security Posture Management Market (by Application)

2.4 Data Security Posture Management Market (by End Use)

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Retail & eCommerce

2.4.4 IT & ITeS

2.4.5 Government

2.4.6 Others

3. Data Security Posture Management Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Data Security Posture Management Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Cloud Based

3.3.2 On-premises

4. Global Data Security Posture Management Market (by Region)

4.1 Data Security Posture Management Market (by Region)

5. Companies Profiled



IBM

Sentra

Flow Security

Dig Security

Saasment

Cyera

Laminar Technologies

Concentric AI

Normalyze Inc.

Wiz, Inc.

Protecto

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Lacework

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. OneTrust

