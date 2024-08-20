Blue Phoenix Achieves Certification As A Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Phoenix has officially announced its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Capital Region Minority Supplier a Development Council (CRMSDC), an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This marks a significant milestone in Blue Phoenix's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the business community and its dedication to supporting and advancing minority-owned businesses.

The MBE certification is awarded to companies that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by qualified minority group members. As an MBE, Blue Phoenix has more opportunities to collaborate with federal agencies and commercial clients who value the impact of diverse led companies.

“Achieving our MBE certification isn't just a badge-it's a mission. It's about standing up, breaking down barriers, and leveling the playing field for minority-owned businesses,” said John Trodden, Managing Partner of Blue Phoenix.“We're honored to stand with an organization that doesn't just talk about diversity-it lives it. We stand ready to team up with clients and contribute to a more balanced and sustainable economy.”

For the past 50 years, NMSDC has been a leading advocate for MBEs in America. With over 17,000 MBEs connected to more than 1,700 corporations, NMSDC generates an annual economic output of $482.1 billion, sustains 1.8 million jobs, and provides $136.4 billion in total wages. As the nation's largest and most successful nonprofit advocacy organization for MBEs, NMSDC's work proves that growth for MBEs is growth for all. To learn more about the CRMSDC visit, . To learn more about the NMSDC and the MBE certification process, please visit: .

About Blue Phoenix

Blue Phoenix is a technology company specializing in delivering technology and program leadership excellence to federal clients. As a Joint Venture formed in 2023 between Phoenix Oversight Group, LLC (Mentor) and Blue Bay Business Delivery, LLC (Protégé), we deliver unparalleled end-to-end technology and business outcomes. We exist to“serve those who serve,” providing our country's veterans an opportunity to leverage their experience and leadership in the civilian space. The combination of our technology expertise and military fundamentals is the answer the federal sector seeks to the growing demand for IT excellence. Blue Phoenix is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

