Champions Industries, Inc. Announces New Leadership

- Jim GreggHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Champions Industries, Inc., a Houston-based solid waste management and engineering company, would like to announce its new leadership. After fifty years of serving the aerospace and waste industries, former President James (Jim) R. Gregg has made a decision to enter retirement in order to focus on family and community service. The Board of Directors has appointed Vivien (Viv) Kay Nguyen as President of the company, and Ericka M. Clawges will be serving as Vice President.About Champions IndustriesFormed in 2020, Champions Industries is a registered waste and engineering contractor with local and federal governments and specializes in waste collection, disaster recovery, and engineering services in Houston and surrounding areas. The company boasts an impressive fleet of new, military-grade rolling stock and combined decades of industry experience. Headquartered in Houston, the company's military-hardened, self-contained facility was recently completed in late 2023.About James R. GreggPrior to entering the waste collection business, Jim Gregg was an aerospace engineer. He entered the waste industry in 1985 and later went on to serve as Vice President of Operations for United Waste in Atlanta, GA. United Waste was one of six companies which later merged with other companies to form“the 6-pack” which became known as Republic Services, a publicly traded waste management company. Mr. Gregg retired from Republic Services but later decided to come out of retirement and move to Houston, TX, in order to form Champions Industries 4 years ago. He stated,“When I was in my late thirties, my mentor, H. Wayne Huizenga, told me there would come a time to pass the torch to the younger generation. He was in his seventies at the time, and now, at almost 70, that time has come for me.” Mr. Gregg will remain on the Board of Directors as a consultant.About Vivien Kay NguyenViv Kay Nguyen is a native Houstonian who served on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps before attending the University of Houston, from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Viv's business experience began with building and managing an insurance agency with her former husband 14 years ago; she later entered the real estate industry in which she has accumulated over a decade of industry experience. Prior to entering the waste industry in which she has been mentored directly by Mr. Gregg, she was a full-time commercial real estate investment sales broker. Before her appointment as President, Viv was Director of Sales for Champions Industries. Viv stated,“I am honored to have been selected to lead this company. Jim has taught me so much about life and business, and I am truly grateful for all the wisdom and knowledge he has shared with me. I am confident in our future growth and will utilize all my personal and business experience to guide our team in the right direction.”About Ericka M. ClawgesEricka Clawges is also a native Houstonian. She has been directly involved in every aspect of the waste business, from customer service to human resources to operations. Prior to her employment at Champions Industries, she was a residential real estate agent for 6 years. Ericka has been serving as Secretary of Champions Industries and has trained directly under Mr. Gregg for years. Ericka is looking forward to serving as Vice President of the Company. Ericka stated,“Jim has been an excellent mentor to me, and although we will be sad he is no longer President, I am grateful for the rare opportunity to be a female leader in a male-dominated industry, and am looking forward to what the future holds for this company.”Contacts:Viv Kay NguyenPresident281.587.1960...Ericka ClawgesVice President281.587.1960...Champions Industries, Inc.281.587.196016025 Hollister St.Houston, TX 77066

