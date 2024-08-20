Eye On China, India And Japan Urge Respect For Territorial Integrity And Peaceful Settlement Of Disputes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Sending a strong indirect message to China, India and Japan on Tuesday emphasised the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo, urging respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force.

"As two countries that share common values, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening rules-based international order founded on the principles of the UN Charter," said the Joint Statement issued after the conclusion of the third India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' meeting held at the Hyderabad House on Tuesday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara highlighted the common strategic vision of both countries towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and resilient, as part of the rules-based international order.

"The Ministers reiterated their strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality and their full support for the 'ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)' which upholds the principles such as openness, transparency, inclusivity, a rules-based framework and respect for international law," mentioned the statement.

It stated that the four ministers had a "frank and wide-ranging discussion" on regional and global issues focusing on the shared Indo-Pacific region, welcoming the possibilities to further enhance the bilateral security and defence cooperation following the National Security Strategy of Japan issued in December 2022 and recognised such cooperation as an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

They noted the progress made since their last meeting in September 2022 to promote cooperation on cross-cutting security issues through the architecture of multilayered dialogues between the two countries, such as Defence Policy Dialogue, Vice-Minister/Foreign Secretary level Dialogue, Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue, the Cyber Dialogue, the Japan-India Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, and other regional consultations on emerging and hotspot issues.

"They also looked forward to having dialogues in areas such as space, maritime affairs, and Africa. Furthermore, in light of the strategic depth of the bilateral relations, they concurred on promoting in-depth dialogues for further cooperation in the field of economic security and strategic trade. They also concurred on continuing to work together on Security Council reform with a view to strengthening the UN," the Joint Statement added.

Unequivocally condemning terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the four ministers called for bringing the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other attacks to justice.

"They called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups, and to take resolute actions to root out terrorists' safe havens, eliminate terrorist financing channels, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists," the statement detailed.

Quite significantly, the ministers appreciated the progress in the defence cooperation and exchanges among each component between the two sides since the last meeting in September 2022. They welcomed the first air visit by Japanese fighters and their participation at 'Tarang Shakti', the first multilateral exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force. They also welcomed the conduct of the inaugural edition of the bilateral fighter exercise 'Veer Guardian 2023' between the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) and the conduct of the bilateral exercises of all three services in one calendar year for the first time in 2023.

It added that the ministers stressed on deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of space and cyber, reaffirming the importance of multilateral defence cooperation and exchanges in the Indo-Pacific region. They expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including 'Dharma Guardian', JIMEX and 'Malabar' and also appreciated that the first Joint Service Staff Talks were held.

"The Ministers further appreciated the successful completion of the cooperation in the areas of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)/Robotics. They appreciated the progress made for the transfer of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) and related technologies and the early signing of related arrangements. The Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the seventh Japan-India Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation. They concurred on accelerating future cooperation in defence equipment and technology," said the Joint Statement.

During the meeting, it was also decided to revise and update the 2008 Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation between India and Japan to reflect contemporary priorities and be responsive to contemporary security challenges facing them.

This is Kamikawa Yoko's first visit to India since assuming the position as Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"India is located in the centre of the Indian Ocean sea lanes connecting Asia and Africa, and is an important partner in realising a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' (FOIP). At this meeting, the two ministers will share their views on the strategic environment toward maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and confirm further strengthening of security and defence cooperation," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said ahead of her New Delhi visit.

Last month, during his visit to Tokyo for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, EAM Jaishankar stated that India-Japan ties are shaped by the regional and global environment and there is a need for a "contemporary partnership" in an era of new capabilities, new technologies, new challenges and new stresses.

On Tuesday, while making his opening remarks at the 2+2 ministerial, he said that India-Japan cooperation is set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific which, for India, is a natural extrapolation from its 'Act East' policy.

"In the last decade, our relationship has assumed the form of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The logic of this evolution is our expanding interests and growing activities. As we both step forward into a more volatile and unpredictable world, there is a need for reliable partners with whom there are substantial convergences. "As a result, we have consciously sought to facilitate each other's endeavours, comprehend each other's objectives, strengthen each other's positions and work with other nations of shared comfort. Our Strategic Partnership will continue to grow as we embrace mutuality and display sensitivity," the EAM said.