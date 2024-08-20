ATA Truck Tonnage Index Rose 0.3% In July

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Index Contracted 0.9% from July 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage increased 0.3% in July after declining 1.8% in June. In July, the index equaled 113.7 (2015=100) compared with 113.3 in June.

"While July wasn't a strong month, we see continued evidence that the truck freight is likely turning a corner, albeit slowly," said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello . "Some of July's small gain was likely due to strong activity, especially at West Coast seaports. Decent retail sales and factory output growing slightly from a year earlier also helped truck tonnage last month."

June's decrease was revised down from our July 23 press release.

Compared with July 2023, the index decreased 0.9%. In June, the index was down 0.6% from a year earlier.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which represents the change in tonnage actually hauled by the fleets before any seasonal adjustment, equaled 116.7 in July, 3.4% above June. ATA's For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index is dominated by contract freight as opposed to traditional spot market freight.

In calculating the index, 100 represents 2015.

Trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 72.6% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods. Trucks hauled 11.46 billion tons of freight in 2022. Motor carriers collected $940.8 billion, or 80.7% of total revenue earned by all transport modes.

ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its membership and has been doing so since the 1970s. This is a preliminary figure and subject to change in the final report issued around the 5th day of each month. The report includes month-to-month and year-over-year results, relevant economic comparisons, and key financial indicators.

