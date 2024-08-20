The 9Th Annual Imagine This Women's Film Festival Returns With A Stunning Lineup From September 19-22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imagine This Women's International Festival (ITWIFF) is excited to announce the 9th Annual Imagine This Women's Film Festival, taking place from September 19-22, 2024, in New York City and online. This year's festival is set to be the most dynamic yet, featuring over 90 films from 20+ countries, including 4 North American, 5 U.S., 18 New York, and 3 World premieres.

"Our 9th Annual Festival is an exhilarating showcase of the power and diversity of women's storytelling. We are proud to present a lineup that highlights groundbreaking narratives and innovative filmmaking from across the globe. #ITWIFF24 is not just an event; it's a celebration of the voices and stories that shape our world." - Patrice François, Co-Founder.

"Imagine This Women's Film Festival is more than a platform-it's a vibrant community where filmmakers and audiences come together to explore and celebrate the art of cinema. This year, we are thrilled to offer a diverse selection of films that inspire, challenge, and entertain. We look forward to sharing these remarkable stories with everyone."

- Susie François, Co-Founder.

#ITWIFF24 will spotlight the groundbreaking work of women and non-binary filmmakers. This year's festival features an impressive lineup of films and screenplays that push boundaries and tell compelling stories from diverse perspectives.

Highlighted Films:

Feature Film:



Freedom Hair

(Director: Dianne Houston)

When a determined mother starts a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence, she faces unexpected challenges from a powerful cosmetology cartel and the state of Mississippi. Based on the true story of Melony Armstrong, starring Simona Brown, Sophia Bush, Jeremie Harris, and Erica Tazel.

The Goat

(Director: Ilaria Borrelli)

Hadyia, an eleven-year-old orphan, escapes her village after being forced into marriage. With her goat by her side, she finds solace in the milk, feeling her mother's presence. Starring Mira Sorvino, John Savage, Amr Saad, and Maya Talem. Isabel's Garden

(Director: Kit Rich)

Career-driven Maya Carlile's life is upended when her husband Diego dies in a car accident, leaving her to manage life with Diego's teenage daughter, Isabel, and navigate a work suspension due to a viral video. Starring Karen David, Gabriela Flores, Valery Ortiz, Jayne Taini, Manuel Rafael Lozano, Veronika Dash, and Ptolemy Slocum.

Immersive:



Eighty Thousand Steps

(Director: Crystal Chan)

This first-of-its-kind embodied story invites you to walk beside a refugee, powered by your commitment to keep going. From CBC Radio-Canada and Stitch Media, it features original music, illustrations, and animation, offering a poignant and inspirational experience. Reimagined Volume III: Young Thang (Director: Melissa Joyner)

Inspired by Southern Nigeria's "The Woman with Two Skins," this story follows Young Thang, a girl living within a community, where humans are deemed dangerous. To survive, she wears a second skin to transform her appearance.

Short Film:

Dinner Party Dictator

(Director: Bente Engelstoft)

A cozy dinner party for queer friends takes a turn when a time-traveling soldier from the future interrupts, claiming one of them is guilty of "war crimes." Starring Dylan Mulvaney, Torian Miller, Peter S. Kim, Rocheé Jeffrey, Zack Colonna, Bente Engelstoft, Eric Lewis Baker, and Ben Gonzales.

Web Series:

Jason

(Director: Andrew Genaille)

Intimidated by city life and university, a rez Indian explores his new world, testing his values and boundaries. Starring Tahmoh Penikett, Stefany Mathias, Jason Deline, Shea-Lynn Pearson, Mitch Saddleback, and Jarrod Daniel.

In addition to the film screenings, attendees can look forward to a dynamic schedule of special events, including open bar parties, intimate filmmaker brunch, and interactive panels. Festival-goers will also enjoy exclusive VIP perks, including fantastic swag to take home.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are now available for purchase at

imaginethiswomensfilmfestival . For more details on the festival schedule, ticketing, and additional updates, please visit

imaginethiswomensfilmfestival or our social media @imaginethiswomensfilmfestival.

The Imagine This Women's Film Festival is more than just a film festival – it's a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the power of storytelling. We invite filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts to come together to honor the extraordinary talent that drives this festival.

About Imagine This Women's International Film Festival

Imagine This Women's International Film Festival is dedicated to providing women and non-binary filmmakers with a platform to share their stories with the world. The festival promotes equal opportunities for BIPOC women and the LGBTQIA+ community, providing educational and professional development, and serving as a resource information network.

