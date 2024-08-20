Organ-On-Chip Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 587.02 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 30.76%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organ-On-Chip Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Organ Type (Heart on chip, Human on chip, Intestine on chip, Kidney on chip, Liver on chip, Lung on chip), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Physiological Model Development), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry), By Offerings (Products, Services) and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2024-2032

New York, United States , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global organ-on-chip market size was valued at USD 52.53 million in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 587.02 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

The organ-on-chip market comprises businesses (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that sell the organs-on-chips they create for toxicity testing, drug development, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are tiny plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers that contain many live human cells in a 3D culture to mimic different physiological functions of body organs. Organs-on-chips, which replicate the physiology of human organs at the cellular level, represent a promising alternative to animal models.

New Products Launches and Advances in Technology Drives the Global Market

Organ-on-chip (OoC) technology has significantly benefited from recent R&D initiatives in tissue engineering and microfluidics, which will help scientists better understand what happens in humans. The OoC technology enables the reconstitution of the organ's microarchitecture by generating a particular mechanical context that matches organ-specific microenvironments' form, surface pattern, and stiffness. The exact microfluidic flow control allows for the efficient circulation of the immune system's cells, antibodies, biochemical signaling molecules, and metabolites and ensures the long-term viability of healthy tissues. It can also collect tiny secretion volumes for examination.

Dynamic tissue models are much more relevant than traditional static cell cultures because they allow for the control of spatiotemporal chemical gradients and mechanical cues to study the impact of the microenvironment on cells. Additionally, a brand-new organ-on-chip research facility was launched at the Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom in January 2020, revolutionizing medical study and pharmaceutical development. Therefore, introducing all these new products and technological advancements will promote market growth.

Organ-On-Chip Technologies to Hasten Transition to Personalized Medicine Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The transition to personalized medicine, which aims to allow patients to choose the best medication at the appropriate dosage, is anticipated to be accelerated by organ-on-chip technologies. Future personalized precision medicine will be achieved by combining human-derived cells with organs-on-chip systems with embedded sensors, which many laboratories are already working on. Organs-on-chips are expected to make the development of less expensive drugs possible more quickly and with less animal testing. In recent years, significant progress has also been made toward developing organs from stem cells. Support for organ-on-a-chip technology is also anticipated. This technique will take some time to grow customized organs for transplant patients. On the other hand, human tissue can already be produced using it for organ-on-a-chip models.

Additionally, organ-on-chip technology is not just applicable to the liver, lung, and heart; in recent years, much focus has been placed on extending the organ's applications and sites. These devices are being used in hospitals, clinics, and research facilities more frequently, which aids in the development of treatments and research that are more in-depth. Due to its extensive use across numerous industries, this technology will be more and more crucial in developing future drugs. As a result, even though there will always be a need for animal models, organ-on-chip models are anticipated to increase over time. There should be fewer animal-based tests used in various applications as a result.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.99% during the forecast period. The United States is one of the top markets for Organ-on-Chip, primarily due to the availability of a broad range of products and services offered by major players, including the custom design of new chips with organ arrangements and an increase in toxicological testing of chemicals on the different types of organ cells. Emulate Inc., AxoSim Inc., Organovo, and Tara Biosystems are some major market participants in the organ-on-chip market with US bases. Public and private institutions invest a lot of money in their research for various applications. The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) has selected five research teams to advance the study of space radiation and investigate safety precautions for long-duration space travel using human tissue/organ models (organ-on-chip models), which may enable the space program to customize safety precautions for each astronaut individually.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.49% during the forecast period. In Germany, much research is being done on organs on chips. Numerous start-ups and spin-out companies focusing on organ-on-a-chip technologies have emerged in this area. These companies are forming alliances and partnerships that boost the organ market on chips. To advance organ-on-a-chip technology in Europe, the German company Fraunhofer IGB joined the international consortium in 2017. The social and economic effects of organ-on-a-chip technology are accelerated as a result. The technology provides new drug discovery platforms, alternatives to conventional animal testing, and applications for personalized medicine and safety pharmacology. Therefore, based on the actions of market participants, it is anticipated that the market will expand due to basic biomedical research and the cosmetics industry, increasing demand for Organ-on-Chip (OOC).

Key Highlights



The global organ-on-chip market size was valued at USD 52.53 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 587.02 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

Based on organ type, the global organ-on-chip market is bifurcated into the liver, heart, and lung. The lung segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.63% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global organ-on-chip market is bifurcated into drug discovery and toxicology research. The drug discovery segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.61% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global organ-on-chip market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.28% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.99% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

AxoSim Inc.BiomimX SRLCN BioEmulate Inc.Hurel CorporationInSphero AGMIMETAS BVNortis Inc.Tara Biosystems Inc.TissUse GmbH

Recent Developments



July 2022- CN Bio opened new lab facilities to increase its capacity for Organ-on-a-Chip contract research services. September 2022- Emulate announced a new gene therapy application enabling Organ-on-a-Chip technology to accelerate the development of treatments for genetic diseases.

Segmentation

Heart on chipHuman on chipIntestine on chipKidney on chipLiver on chipLung on chipDrug DiscoveryToxicology ResearchPhysiological Model DevelopmentPharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesCosmetics IndustryProductsServicesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa

