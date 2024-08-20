Dr. Shica's Bakery's Plant-Based Cookies Heading To U.S. T.J. Maxx, Homegoods And Marshalls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Shica LittleLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Dr. Shica's Bakery ( ) is launching a gourmet line of plant-based Southern-inspired cookies that will be hitting the checkout isles of T.J. Maxx, Homegoods and Marshalls retail stores.“We cannot wait for everyone to be able to buy our delicious gourmet cookies,” Dr. Shica Little, founder of Dr. Shica's Bakery said.“They have such an incredible taste and you won't believe they are plant-based.”Dr. Shica's Bakery will launch in over 4100 T.J. Maxx, Homegoods and Marshall stores in the US and Canada beginning in August. The release features four scrumptious flavors (Lemon, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, and Confetti Sugar). Dr. Shica's Bakery ends the never-ending battle for those seeking amazing-tasting desserts while maintaining a dairy-free, plant-based lifestyle. They are the perfect less guilty treat for the entire family. Our cookies are dairy-free, egg-free and nut-free.About Dr. Shica's BakeryDr. Shica's Bakery , a Black woman-owned bakery is renowned for its mouth-watering desserts that blend southern-inspired indulgences with a delightful plant-based twist. Dr. Shica Little, Founder, uses her expertise in recipe development to delight customers with mouthwatering creations which has helped the brand to expand into over 4,100 stores in the US and Canada. Dr. Shica's Bakery on social media: @drshicasbakery and Dr. Shica's Bakery on FB.About Dr. Shica Little CEO/Founder of Dr's BakeryBefore she became the CEO and founder of Dr. Shica's Bakery, Dr. Shica Little built a distinguished career as a college professor. She began her educational career after obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Clemson University and later received her Master's and then Doctorate degrees in Education Leadership. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she was laid off from her corporate job in education services and she knew that was her cue. Dr. Shica leaned into her long-time passion for baking and turned her hobby into a full-time job.When Dr. Shica got her first Easy-Bake Oven, she knew she loved to bake. Growing up in South Carolina, she baked with her grandma and learned that the best desserts come from using the best ingredients. Dr. Shica founded her bakery, she committed to using only high-quality ingredients to create her gourmet desserts. Due to the growing demand for plant-based treats, she knew she needed to expand her baked goods to include mouth-watering delicious options for all to enjoy.Gathering praise from renowned chefs, producers, and on-air personalities, Dr. Shica and her baked goods have been featured several times on QVC Network, KTLA, ABC, Good Morning America and other media outlets. Dr. Shica's baked goods are available for nationwide shipping at drshicasbakery, Walmart, and in-store at T.J. Maxx, Homegoods and Marshalls throughout the US and Canada and other independent retailers. Dr. Shica's Bakery is also gearing up for its upcoming launch in Costco.About The TJX Companies, Inc. (T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls)The TJX Companies, Inc., a Fortune 100 company, is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Our mission is to deliver great value to customers every day. We do this by offering a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand-name, and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers' regular prices on comparable merchandise. We operate over 4,900 stores across nine countries, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, and Sierra in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada; TK Maxx and Homesense in Europe, and TK Maxx in Australia. We also operate e-commerce sites for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra in the U.S. and three sites for TK Maxx in Europe. Our value mission extends to our corporate responsibility efforts, which are focused on supporting our Associates, giving back to the communities we serve, the environment, and operating responsibly. Additional information about TJX's press releases, financial information, and corporate responsibility are available at TJX.For media inquiries, please contact ....Follow Dr. Shica's Bakery on social media:Instagram:Facebook:###

