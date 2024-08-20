No Subscription Contract - No Yearly Fees: The Need For Flexible Support For EPR Registrations & Reports In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EPR Requirements for Sellers

Sellers on Marketplaces have to show their Numbers for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as proof of compliance: How to avoid unnecessary costs!

ESSEN, GERMANY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Subscription-based EPR services do not make sense for most companies.

"What kind of support can I get to obtain all EPR registration numbers and submit the required EPR reports without unnecessary (subscription) costs?" Since sellers on online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, refurbed, Backmarket & others have to show their EPR numbers as proof of compliance for more and more countries and EPR areas, they try to find an answer to that question.

At the moment, companies that are looking for help regarding Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), will mainly find service providers offering subscription-based services with recurring annual costs. The subscription fee is to be paid again and again. Those who accept these offers usually automatically conclude a long-term contract for several years and pay every year - irrespective of whether or not they needed any help at all during the paid year.

The problem with these subscription-based services: Most companies (especially SMEs) have a need for a one-off solution for a very specific task (e.g. carrying out EPR registrations). These companies are interested in finding a solution where they only pay for what they really need. They don't need a subscription based flat rate for a 24/7 support that would only cause them unnecessary costs.

In a nutshell: The majority of companies only want to pay for the real effort (working hours) it takes the service provider e.g. to carry out EPR registrations and EPR filings e.g. in countries like Germany, France, Austria and Spain.

More information about such a one-time cost approach for ERP Services proposed by WEE Enable IT Consulting could be found here:

Christophe Schneider

WEE Enable IT Consulting Schneider und Schneider Integrierte

+49 201 43381468

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn