Adam Savage Previews Factory Entertainment's New Star Trek Replicas

Adam Savage With Factory Entertainment's Star Trek Replicas

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In connection with its release this week of the first ever prop replica of Geordi Laforge's VISOR, as featured in Star Trek: The Next Generation, collectibles and prop replica, Factory Entertainment , stopped by Adam Savage's Tested 's secret lair, known as,“The Cave” to give Adam an in-depth look at some of Factory's upcoming limited edition Star Trek prop replicas.Over the course of the just released 40-minute Tested video, Adam Savage and Factory Entertainment Creative Director, Barry Eldridge, discuss the nuances of authentic and highly satisfying high-end replicas of props from the storied franchise that is Star Trek, and review a selection of Factory's Star Trek replicas releasing later this year and in early 2025, some of which are available to order now at“Wow, just wow! It's rare that I am lost for words, but our visit to The Cave rendered me speechless!” said Eldridge.“It was a true honor and privilege to play with and show off our Star Trek replicas with Adam, Norm and the whole Tested Team. Seeing Adam wear our Visor, and cackle at the features of our Assault Phaser, among others, is a real dream come true.”Star Trek fans can watch the video now on YouTube , and can place orders for featured collectibles, including the just announced Geordi La Forge VISOR Limited Edition Prop Replica and the recently released TR580 Mark VII Medical Tricorder Limited Edition Prop Replica, atFuture prop replica releases will be announced via the Factory Entertainment newsletter, which can be signed up for here. Stay tuned, the company has many more collectibles in store!About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, Battlestar Galactica, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.

