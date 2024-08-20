Liquid Technology Achieves R2v3 Certification At Bensenville, Illinois Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid announces that its processing facility in Bensenville, Illinois is now R2v3 certified.

BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Technology, a leading provider of global IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, proudly announces that its processing facility in Bensenville, Illinois is now R2v3 certified.

R2v3 is the most recent R2 standard released by Sustainable Recycling International (SERI) . It is a rigorous standard that sets the benchmark for responsible recycling and reuse of electronic equipment. In addition to the ten core requirements of the standard, Liquid Technology is now certified at the Bensenville, Illinois facility to Appendix A – Downstream Recycling Chain, Appendix B – Data Sanitization, Appendix C – Test and Repair, and Appendix F – Brokering.

The R2v3 certification is recognized globally and demonstrates a company's adherence to responsible recycling practices, including proper handling and disposal of electronic waste, stringent protection of sensitive data at all times, reliable and proven data destruction, thorough asset testing for the resale of IT equipment, and minimizing environmental impact.

The certification process includes rigorous audits and evaluations by independent third parties to ensure compliance with the standard's requirements.

Liquid Technology's Bensenville facility joins our Brooklyn location in being both e-Stewards, R2v3, ISO, and NAID AAA certified.“We are thrilled to achieve the R2v3 certification for our Bensenville facility,” said Stephen Sidwell, SVP of Technology and Compliance at Liquid Technology.“This certification reinforces our dedication to responsible recycling and data destruction practices and underscores our commitment to providing secure, environmentally-friendly solutions for our clients.”

For more information about Liquid Technology's services and its commitment to responsible IT asset disposition, please visit liquidtechnology or contact Taylor Cole, at ....

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a global IT asset disposition (ITAD) company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their technology assets. These services include purchasing excess IT equipment, auditable data destruction, and compliant electronic waste recycling. Founded in 2000, Liquid Technology has 24 years of experience in the ITAD industry and is e-Stewards, R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001 certified.

Taylor Cole

Liquid Technology

646-747-8430

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube