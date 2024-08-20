Clinetel Records Nashville Releases Jenna Kopitske's Debut Radio Single, 'Cascade'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenna Kopitske's new single "Cascade"

“Cascade” is composed and performed by Jenna Kopitske and launches August 20th to Worldwide Radio.

- Chuck FieldsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clinetel Records Nashville is proud to announce the debut single,“Cascade” composed and performed by award winning composer and musician, Jenna Kopitske. This piano instrumental is an inspiring and captivating masterpiece which will leave radio program directors and listeners alike wanting to hear more.Commonly compared to the late composer George Winston, Kopitske writes in the style of new age-contemporary with a wide, uplifting and ambient nature.“Cascade” is a calm composition that builds in intensity with emotional hills and climbs.Jenna Kopitske is a drummer, pianist, songwriter, composer and teacher from Appleton, Wisconsin. In January 2023, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee. A few months later, she received her bachelor's degree in music industry with an emphasis in music business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Within a year, she drummed on two tours to Hawaii, was invited to perform at the Montisi-Nashville Indie Music Festival in Italy, performed at the Grand Ole Opry, landed endorsements with Paiste Cymbals and Vater Percussion , and wrote an original music score to a horror short film entitled, "Pure Evil" directed by Walter J. Buck.Kopitske was recently nominated as multi-instrumentalist of the year for the 2024 Josie Music Awards hosted at the Grand Ole Opry. In 2023, she received a student award for excellence 'TV Episodic Entertainment Program' on Titan TV (UW-Oshkosh). Her composition“Losing Light” was placed in S1E3 of Recollect“Well... That's Depressing.” With two solo piano EP's and a single released in 2019 entitled, "Losing Light" Kopitske regularly has her piano music rotated on Wisconsin radio stations 105.7 WAPL and WCZR Code Zero Radio.For more information, contact Thornton Cline at Clinetel Records Nashville at Clinetel @bellsouth.

Thornton Cline

Clinetel Music

+1 615-573-4880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Jenna Kopitske - Cascade (Official Music Video)