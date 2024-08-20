Baxter Planning Recognized With Supplychainbrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners Award For The 20Th Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This award is based on customer nominations and reflects the value Baxter Planning delivers to Service Chains.

Baxter Planning, the leading provider of Service technology,

today announced that the company has been selected as one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for the 20th time. Baxter Planning and the other award recipients will be featured in the August 2024 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine.

"For twenty-two consecutive years,

SupplyChainBrain

has published our much-anticipated list of

100 Great Supply Chain Partners

- a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance.

This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all

areas of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named as one of the 100 Great! Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain"

Over the past year, Baxter Planning's focus on delivering the predictive Service Supply Chain to its customers has seen exciting results with its addition of a new AI-enabled planning module, Prophet.

"I'm grateful to our customers for nominating us and to our team members for their ongoing dedication to innovation, value, and partnership. Over the past year, we have made some very exciting advancements in how Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can make a meaningful difference and drive ever more value for our Service Supply Chain customers. Listening to our customers via our user group, BaxterNext, has helped us frame our platform's enhancements around what these professionals actually need to achieve supply chain excellence."

Baxter Planning's innovative, collaborative, and value-obsessed approach to overcoming Service Supply Chain challenges with technology continues to provide real value to their customers. Their innovation has also repeatedly earned accolades throughout the industry and in publications like SupplyChainBrain, as well as their position in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape report for Service Parts Management and the recent SupplyTech Solution of the Year award for its predictive Service Supply Chain platform, BaxterPredict.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions, continuing to write and report about them as they evolve. Learn more at

.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is the world leader in Service Supply Chain technology. Global customers with even the most complex service operations trust our team to help them set the spare parts plan, manage the order execution, and streamline escalation management.

The company's end-to-end predictive platform, BaxterPredict, transforms Service Supply Chains using best practices, AI/ML, and domain expertise to drive cost reduction, increase resiliency, refine optimization, and enable end-to-end visibility control. Baxter Planning customers see reduced spend in inventory, logistics, and operations while improving their customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Baxter Planning is used by some of the largest global high-tech, healthcare, commercial, and industrial OEM businesses.

Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit .

