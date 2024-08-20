Bamboohr® Announces Customer Day Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HR Experience Makers Award Program Open for Nominations

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the leading cloud-based human resource where everything works together, today announced registration for its third annual Customer Day event, as well as nominations for its HR Experience Maker Awards .

BambooHR Customer Day

is a virtual, full day of in-depth product how-tos and practical strategies for HR, including AI, onboarding, and employee experience with customer and partner panels. The event will be held twice: on October 17 at 8 a.m. MDT and on the 22nd at 8 a.m. BST to accommodate customers wherever they live.

As part of Customer Day, the HR Experience Makers Award will recognize six amazing BambooHR customers who exemplify excellence and truly set their people free to do great work through their hard work. The call for nominations is now open and BambooHR customers can be nominated by anyone worldwide, including themselves.

Nominations for the six HR Experience Maker Award categories are open until August 30, 2024. Winners will receive a $2,000 vacation voucher mirroring BambooHR's annual Paid Paid Vacation stipend for employees, plus a customized HR Experience Maker virtual badge to share on social media.

Who to Nominate:

Any

BambooHR customers, from recruiters to chief people officers, who are outstanding in one of the six Experience Maker categories below.

How to Nominate:

Visit to nominate your favorite HR professional by August 30, 2024.

Award Categories:



Heart & Soul: Builds better working relationships, provides excellent emotional support, and displays courageous communication.

Strategic Leadership: Partners with business leaders to make critical business decisions.

Career Growth & Advocacy: Shows exceptional concern about the growth of employees and is uniquely tuned into growth opportunities.

Business Growth: Flawlessly hires and onboards at speed to handle rapid business growth.

Employee Experience: Creates an exceptional employee experience in unique ways. Problem Solving: Tackles challenging problems and finds creative solutions.

The HR Experience Maker Awards program will be open for submissions until August 30, 2024. The winners will be announced at BambooHR's Virtual Customer Day on October 17, 2024.

About BambooHR

BambooHR ®

is the leading HR software solution that sets people free to do great work. It manages the complex work of supporting employees and succeeding as a business while giving leaders all the data they need to make informed, strategic decisions.

Intuitively designed and easy-to-use HR, payroll, and benefits administration where everything works together means less focus on process and more on growing what matters most-people.

BambooHR is the trusted partner of HR professionals at more than 33,000 companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

