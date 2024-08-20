(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Corporate Wellness market - industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Corporate Wellness Market was valued at USD 11.30 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 16.19 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.18%.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Integration of Technology Driven Solutions
Technology continues to play a significant role in advancing employee wellness. In 2023, wearable devices, mobile applications, and online platforms are being utilized to easily track physical activity, sleep patterns, and stress levels. These tools provide valuable data insights for employees and employers, allowing for better customization of wellness programs and targeted interventions. Technology-driven solutions enhance engagement, motivation, and accountability in employee wellness. Integration of technology-driven solutions has become a cornerstone in the evolution of the U.S. corporate wellness market. As workplaces embrace digital transformation, companies increasingly leverage technology to offer innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their employees. This trend reflects a growing recognition of the importance of employee well-being and technology's role in promoting health, productivity, and overall organizational success.
Increasing External Competition
External competition is a significant driving factor in the ever-evolving landscape of the U.S. corporate health and wellness market. With the increasing focus on employee well-being and the rising awareness of the importance of a healthy workforce, companies are pressured to offer comprehensive wellness programs to attract and retain talent, stay competitive, and enhance overall productivity. External competition influences the U.S. corporate wellness market by setting industry standards and benchmarks for wellness initiatives. As companies strive to outperform their competitors and position themselves as employers of choice, they look to industry leaders for inspiration and guidance on implementing effective wellness programs. This competitive pressure encourages innovation and continuous improvement in corporate wellness offerings, driving the market forward. Several U.S.-based companies have demonstrated their commitment to corporate health and wellness through innovative initiatives to stay competitive.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PROGRAM
The U.S. corporate wellness market by program is segmented into HRA, nutrition & weight management, smoking cessation, fitness services, alcohol & drug rehab, stress management, health education services, financial wellness, and others. The HRA program segment accounted for the largest market revenue in 2023. HRAs are commonplace in the corporate wellness landscape, and weight management, fitness, and smoking cessation programs have been particularly popular, with over 80% of large corporations offering these services. Vendors often package five to six services to create comprehensive and well-rounded programs. However, the consistency and success rates of these programs vary widely.
As rising health costs become a significant concern for organizations, standard wellness programs are no longer sufficient to drive substantial growth. Innovations in wellness programs have the potential to influence consumer behavior by promoting health maintenance practices beyond regular exercise and diet. These include self-care, better health management practices, wellness compliance, and the achievement of personal milestones. The current environment presents an opportune moment for organizations to experiment with and implement new, innovative programs that can help reduce expenses related to employee compliance and lifestyle choices.
INSIGHTS BY REVENUE MODEL
The U.S. corporate wellness market by revenue model is segmented into recurring and seasonal revenue models. The recurring revenue model is driven by subscription-based services such as ongoing health coaching, access to fitness facilities, and continuous wellness programs, ensuring a steady income flow. Conversely, the seasonal revenue model capitalizes on specific times of the year when demand for wellness initiatives spikes. This dual approach allows wellness providers to maintain financial stability throughout the year while maximizing earnings during peak periods.
INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODEL
The onsite delivery segment accounted for the largest revenue of the U.S. corporate wellness market in 2023 and is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Onsite delivery models are a cornerstone of corporate health and wellness initiatives in the U.S., offering convenient access to a wide range of services directly within the workplace. This approach allows employers to integrate health and wellness seamlessly into their employees' daily routines, promoting engagement and participation in wellness activities. Onsite delivery models encompass various services designed to address the diverse needs of employees across physical, mental, and emotional dimensions of well-being.
INSIGHTS BY INCENTIVE PROGRAMS
The incentive programs segment of the U.S. corporate wellness market encompasses participatory programs and health-contingent programs. Participatory programs incentivize employees to engage in wellness activities like gym memberships or health education seminars without requiring specific health outcomes. Conversely, health-contingent programs offer rewards based on achieving health benchmarks, such as quitting smoking or reducing cholesterol levels. This segment is crucial in driving employee engagement and promoting healthier lifestyles, potentially reducing healthcare costs for employers. By offering financial or other rewards, companies can motivate employees to participate actively in their wellness initiatives, fostering a healthier, more productive workforce.
INSIGHTS BY TYPE
The service segment accounted for the largest U.S. corporate wellness market revenue in 2023. Services include health risk assessments, fitness programs, smoking cessation, and stress management, while technology encompasses wellness apps, wearable devices, and telehealth platforms. This segment is driven by the increasing recognition of the ROI on employee wellness programs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the integration of advanced analytics and AI to personalize wellness solutions. The synergy between services and technology creates a comprehensive approach to employee well-being, catering to varied needs and preferences across different organizations.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Company Profiles
ComPsych Labcorp Virgin Pulse Quest Diagnostics Optum Health
Other Prominent Vendors
Aduro Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Aquila Asset Health AYCO Bank of America Merill Lynch BlueCross Blue Shield BaySport Best Money Moves Bonusly Bonusly Brightdime Bright Side BSDI Burnalong Calm Carelon Behavioral Health Castlight Health Cerebral Ceridian CHC Wellbeing Corehealth Technologies Corporate Fitness Works DHS Group Edukate Elevation Health Elite Wellness Enrich Even Exos Financial Fitness Group Financial Knowledge FlexWage GoPlan 101 Headspace Health Advocate GoodRX Grokker HealthCheck360 HealthFitness Healthtrax Holberg Financial Holisticly Integrated Wellness Partners Kareli Health Kersh Health Kinema Fitness LearnLux LifeCents LifeDojo LifeStart Lifeworks Wellness Center Limeade LIVunLtd Marino Wellness Marathon Health Mercer Midtown Athletic Club Money Starts Here MoveSpring My Secure Advantage NIFS Optimity Orriant Payactiv Power Wellness Premise Health Ramsey Solutions Reach Fitness Savology Sonic Boom Wellness Sprout Sqwire WellSteps TotalWellness Transamerica WellSource Wellness Corporate Solutions WellnessIQ Vitality Group Wellable WebMD Health Services WorkStride IncentFit WellRight Vantage Circle Wellspace Wisdom Works Group Woliba
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 390
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $11.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $16.19 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.1%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered:
Market Opportunities & Trends
Rising Demand for Personalized Wellness Evolution to Holistic Wellness Programs Increasing Adoption to Remote Wellness Programs Integration of Technology Driven Solutions Focus on Mental Health, Financial & Inclusive Wellness Flexible Work Arrangements
Market Growth Enablers
Increasing Corporate Profit Enhanced Employee Engagement & Productivity Increasing External Competition
Market Restraints
Lack of Employee Participation Addressing Privacy Concerns Measuring ROI Effectively
Segmentation by Program
HRA Nutrition & Weight Management Smoking Cessation Fitness Services Alcohol & Drug Rehab Stress Management Health Education Services Financial Wellness Others
Segmentation by Revenue Model
Segmentation by Delivery Model
Segmentation by Incentive Programs
Participatory Programs Health-Contingent Programs
Segmentation by Type
Segmentation by Industry
Media and Technology Healthcare Financial Services Manufacturing Retail Others
Segmentation by End User
Large Private Sector Businesses Medium Private Sector Businesses Public Sector Companies Small Private Sector Businesses Non-Profit Organizations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
U.S. Corporate Wellness Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20082024004107003653ID1108580862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.