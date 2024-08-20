(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The luxury electric vehicle is changing the world. Consumer preference, promoted by a rise in preference for sustainable mobility mixed with technological advancement, makes for rapid adoption of these opulent electric steeds. Austin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Luxury Electric Vehicle Market Share is estimated to reach USD 1007.32 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 17.8% over 2024-2032. The scope of the market report includes key metrics of geographic distribution of market value and the key players global positioning. As of now, APAC dominated the market in 2023 with government policies and environment concerns acting as the major driving forces.



Tesla

BYD

Volkswagen

BMW

AB Volvo

Ford Motor

Hyundai Motor

Toyota

Kia Corp Audi

New, eco-sensitive consumer base shares values with sustainable transport. This is a demographic characterized by high disposable incomes, and for whom a luxury EV serves as a status symbol, showing that a person is progressive and rich. Moreover, improvements in battery technology have stretched driving ranges, removing a major concern for people looking to buy the cars. And increasing their appeal still further are some of the cutting-edge features, such as autonomous driving capabilities and opulent interiors. Performance and looks apart, these cars are slowly emerging as an extension of one's personality, and the owners do not leave any stone unturned to boast about their eco-friendly lifestyle. EV owners became trendsetters on social media, building a community on digital media that talks of sustainability and innovation. The“car” remained the traditional mainstay of the vehicle type segment, held 70% of the total market share. Sleek designs, high-end technology, and performance-oriented attributes are the key elements of the luxury-conscious consumer. At the same time, on the other end, while this is a very small segment, vans are increasing by about 25% because of increasing demand for spacious, green, and premium commercial and personal utility vehicles.

This becomes an exciting segment for businesses looking to put a better green image out in the world. Although nascent in the LEV space, trucks indicate a very fast growth rate. Also representing about 5% of the share, it becomes representative of the early-adopter demand for high-performance, off-road-capable, luxuriant electric pickups. China, the leading force in this luxury electric vehicle market, held 60-65% share in APAC region. It is driven by the rising affluent class and supportive government policies. However, the story does not stop here. Meanwhile, the new economies of India and Thailand in the region are witnessing a gradual pickup of luxury EV demand from a very small base, indicative of high growth potential. Noticeably, there is a variation in preference for a particular vehicle segment. While mature markets are dominated by SUVs and sedans, electric two-wheelers and compact electric vehicles see relatively more demand in emerging economies due to issues of urban congestion and cost. Luxury Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope :

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 230.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1007.32 Billion CAGR 17.8% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The rise in demand for the luxury electric vehicles. Major Regions Covered

North America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



Middle East

Africa Latin America

Key Insights: Analysis of key external indicators and its impact on the luxury electric vehicle market:

Despite a recent bounce back in demand, EV registrations in the ultra-luxury segment have risen by 45% in the past year. Growth in this category has been driven by the younger, more environmentally conscious affluent consumer, who has accounted for almost 70% of all luxury EV purchases.

The market has also seen a dramatic increase of 62% in female buyers, which has completely shattered the gender norms associated with automotive luxury. As automakers rush to meet these discerning clients' needs, bespoke features, advanced technologies, and exclusive charging infrastructure are likely to further drive this luxury EV revolution.

Intensity of Competitive Landscape:

The established players, holding the maximum share, are under mounting pressure from ever more agile tech-forward upstarts that have been closing the gap by placing their bets on leading-edge technology and digital experiences.

Established luxury brands corner about 60% of the market, but with a consistent growth rate that has slowed. In contrast to this, companies focused on EVs have explosive growth, accounted for 30% of the market and showcasing an intense year-over-year increase of 35%. This shift in dynamics reshapes the competitive landscape, forcing agility and innovation onto all players.

Key Takeaways:



Even though technological changes are leading to innovation, the strong consumer preference is currently being witnessed for sustainability, along with wedges supporting luxury.

The ecologically inclined consumer base segment that supports a premium on purchases of an ecological nature is growing by 25%, which is rather a change of magnitude.

Government policies promoting electric mobility have accelerated the market at a rate of 15%, therefore supporting the regulatory landscape. There is also a changing geographical shape of the luxury EV sales with the way to take over markets showing emerging markets with an increased demand that makes sales go higher as by 30 % against the luxury traditional car hot spots.

