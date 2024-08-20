عربي


Income Financial Trust Financial Results To June 30, 2024


8/20/2024 12:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended June 30, 2024 are now available at and Income Financial's website at .

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit .


