Nutrigenomics Market Size To Worth $2.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 17.2%: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutrigenomics Statistics:

The global nutrigenomics is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

In North America, the demand for nutrigenomics is expected to expand rapidly due to growing disorders.

The reagents and kits sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The obesity sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.0% in 2022 and is expected to the highest grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The hospitals & clinics sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 46.8% in 2022 and is projected to continue to hold major market share by 2032.

The nutrigenomics market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 43.9% in 2022 and is predicted to be dominant and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global nutrigenomics market generated $435.7 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in nutrigenomics testing, and growing awareness of personalized nutrition among people across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, limited awareness and government regulation regarding genetic research or testing may hamper market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the expansion of direct-to-consumer nutrigenomics services and the integration of nutrigenomics in healthcare systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the nutrigenomics market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of obesity is creating the need for the use of personalized nutrition. .Furthermore, the use of nutrigenomics and lifestyle genomics in clinical practice has the potential to optimize weight-related outcomes for patients. In addition, telehealth, e-healthcare services, and the integration of nutrigenomics and AI will present immense opportunities for the nutrigenomics testing market players. Thus, as the prevalence of obesity continue to increase at a higher rate, the demand of nutrigenomics testing is anticipated to grow in the future.

Nutrigenomics is the study of understanding and identifying molecular interaction between nutrients and different dietary bioactive with the genome. Thus, this approach helps in providing better dietary regimens designed for the treatment of chronic diseases. Nutrigenomics focuses on utilizing various tools and approaches such as proteomics, bioinformatics, microarrays, genomics, and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to improve health status and diet.

Segments Overview:

By Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Services

By Applications:

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

By End User:

Online Platforms

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

Nutrigenomix Inc., Interleukin Genetics, Cura Integrative Medicine, DNA Life, Xcode Life, Genova Diagnostics, Holistic Health, GX Sciences Inc., The Gene Box, Metagenics, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging nutrigenomics market analysis and dynamics.

Based on application, the obesity sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and also is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on product, the reagents & kits sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the online platforms sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2022 and also is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period

