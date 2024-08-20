Acumera Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Instore.Ai To Elevate Retail Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Instore Cashier Engagement

Acumera Announces a strategic partnership with InStore to measure and improve in-person experiences from voice interactions through AI

- Jay Blazensky, CEO at InStoreAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acumera, Inc. the leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for edge computing, network operations, visualization, and security, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with InStore, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in helping people measure and improve in-person experiences by unveiling insights through artificial intelligence from previously untapped voice interactions.InStore's innovative solution extracts 'what was said' at the point-of-sale (POS), as a powerful new source of insights, to measure and improve a cashier's impact on loyalty and customer spend. Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with InStore. This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and deliver a comprehensive AI solution that empowers retailers to thrive in the digital age."When InStore is deployed on Acumera's comprehensive edge platform, multi-site retailers can be deployed faster with an assurance of continuous operations that empowers retailers, enhances customer experiences, and provides valuable brand insights. This collaborative effort ensures seamless implementation across 50,000+ existing retail sites under management with Acumera, underscoring the unwavering commitment of both companies to deliver unmatched value to their clients.Jay Blazensky, CEO at InStore shared, "InStore is excited to align our go-to-market strategy with Acumera, a proven edge technology leader in the retail industry. By integrating our AI-driven insights and recommendations with edge computing and network solutions from Acumera, we aim to elevate the overall retail experience and drive success for our clients."Key Highlights of the Partnership:Enhanced Customer Experience: The partnership will leverage InStore's voice capture technology and AI-driven insights to analyze conversations between cashiers and shoppers, enabling the identification of top performers, swift detection of facility and checkout issues, complaints of no receipts, cashier friendliness, and promotion effectiveness.Secure and Scalable Networks: Acumera's expertise in secure network solutions will ensure that InStore's technology is deployed on a foundation of reliability, safeguarding sensitive customer data and transactions.Easily Search Verbal Interactions: Natural language search across your stores immediately empowers managers to detect unique events such as specific product feedback such as new fresh foods, or employee altercations, putting their finger on the pulse of their in-store experience.Future-Ready Technology: Together, Acumera and InStore will continue to innovate, ensuring that retailers have access to the latest technologies that keep them ahead in an ever-evolving market.About InStore:InStore leads the way in using artificial intelligence and voice analytics to elevate in-person experiences. Our innovative solution offers people valuable insights for enhancing engagement, loyalty, and operational efficiency.About Acumera:For more than two decades, Acumera has been a leading provider of SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, Acumera specializes in delivering unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security to global brands and multi-site operators, and ensures continuous operations 24/7 at more than 50,000 sites. To learn more visit: Acumera.For media inquiries about InStore, please contact:Natalie ChiltonInStore...For media inquiries about Acumera, please contact:

