Nightride Thermal Inc. In Final 4 Of Business Council Of New York State 'The Coolest Thing Made In New York' Contest

- Mary Ellen Kramer, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Council of New York State Inc. announced that NightRide Thermal has made it to the Final 4 in“The Coolest Thing Made in New York” statewide contest.Forty-five businesses applied for this year's contest and competed in the initial popular vote. The top 4 businesses are now in a week-long competition that will result in the final two companies being chosen. The final two contestants will be invited to The Sagamore Resort to showcase their products to the more than 250 attendees of The Business Council's Annual Meeting, where voting will be allowed until the winner is announced there at the awards dinner on September 19th.“We are thrilled by the public response to NightRide as a contestant in this competition. We are looking forward to advancing to the finals in the upcoming voting round!” said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal.“The Business Council is thrilled to host the Coolest Thing Made in New York contest, shining a spotlight on New York's incredible manufacturing sector and the unique and exceptional products made right here in our state,” said Heather Mulligan, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State.“Thank you to all the nominees who have participated in the contest to share their Made in New York product and congratulations to those manufacturers advancing. I encourage the public to show their support for the Coolest Thing Made in New York by voting for their favorite!”The statewide initiative spotlights the innovation, creativity, and manufacturing excellence of businesses across the state, providing a platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and highlight their vital role in driving New York's economy forward.About NightRideNightRide Thermal, the leader in vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, enables reliable visibility and identification of people, animals, and risks in darkness, smoke, and severe weather conditions. NightRide offers a range of mounting options, features, and price points. Proudly made in the USA, NightRide's cameras serve public safety, emergency management, government, defense, security, wildlife-control, sporting and daily drivers.

