Unite At The Truth & Liberty 2024 Conference: The Dawn's Early Light Features Dr. Ben Carson

- Richard Harris, T&L executive directorWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Truth & Liberty Coalition (T&L), Inc., a non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado, will hold their 2024 Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference, The Dawn's Early Light , September 12-14 at Charis Bible College located at 800 Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park, Colorado.Hear from Dr. Ben Carson and other Christian conservatives. Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., M.D., is the Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, a new think tank / do tank whose mission is to promote the four founding principles that are cornerstones of our country: faith, liberty, community, and life as well as pursue common sense solutions that challenge conventional groupthink. He most recently served as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.During the War of 1812, Francis Scott Key watched helplessly as the British Navy rained a barrage of cannonballs and rockets on Fort McHenry. All through the night, he tried to catch glimpses of the American flag that flew over the fort to see if it was still there. As the battle raged into its twenty-fifth straight hour, Key became convinced that America's fort had taken its final bow.But after the long, grueling night, Key's heart filled with joy as the morning sun revealed Old Glory, still waving proudly over the Fort.“The question that weighed so heavily on Key's heart –“Is our flag still there?” is the same question many Americans are asking themselves today. Is America, our beloved country, still standing? Are the liberties entrusted to us by Almighty God still intact? Will the sun go down on freedom during our watch? Just as the dawn's early light banished Key's fears, dawn is coming again to America! We are called to hold fast to our faith and encourage one another (Heb. 10:23-25),” said Richard Harris, T&L executive directorAt the 2024 conference, connect with over forty conservative Christian organizations and discover the impact they're making in communities nationwide. Gain inspiration from a lineup of powerful speakers, including Andrew Wommack, Dr. Ben Carson, Pastor Ché Ahn, Marjorie Dannenfelser, Rick Green, William J. Federer, Luke Ball, and more. Learn how to stand on God's Word, exercise your constitutional rights, and make a positive difference in the world around you!“Just as the dawn's early light once encouraged Francis Scott Key to remain steadfast during the War of 1812, it's our turn to rise and let our faith shine as we work together to protect our cherished freedoms,” said Harris.Truth & Liberty members will also have exclusive access to the premiere screening of "Hope for the Future," an inspiring production highlighting the prophetic words of the Third Great Awakening.This conference is free, and an optional meal ticket is available for purchase. Children are welcome, but childcare services will not be provided.Celebrate the dawn of a new era filled with faith, hope, and unity! Register today at TruthandLiberty/Dawn.ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs.

