SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 -- R-Zero , a leader in smart building solutions, today announced the launch of a RESET -certified indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor and connected dashboard to visualize and act on IAQ data on demand. The solutions are designed for application in offices, schools, and healthcare facilities to inform how indoor environments support occupant comfort, operational performance, including HVAC fault detection, and use.



R-Zero Q3 Building Intelligence Index: The Business Case for Comfort

Studies show IAQ affects how people feel and how well they live, especially when there is a problem with poor airflow. This is often caused by broken or bad HVAC systems. Under these circumstances, occupant comfort and well-being is compromised, especially for those with chronic asthma or allergies. Energy waste is also a common problem in spaces where HVAC is not functioning properly.

"Monitoring indoor air and environmental quality goes beyond meeting the minimum compliance levels for standards like ASHRAE; it's about enhancing occupant experiences and delivering tangible benefits for building owners and operators. As building stewards, we must embrace innovations that safeguard well-being, ensure comfort, and deliver efficient, sustainable operations," said Dean Stanberry , Past Chair of the Global Board of Directors for the International Facility Management Association. "You can't manage what you don't measure. By monitoring real-time building performance, you can swiftly address mechanical issues and assure occupants that their environment is safe and healthy, driving both satisfaction and value."

With access to real-time air quality data and environmental comfort measures like temperature, humidity, pressure, light intensity, and noise, building owners and operators can achieve a return on investment across various applications:



Maximize productivity. Create high-performance environments by maintaining optimal CO2 levels in office and school facilities.

Prevent occupant discomfort and risk . Improve occupant satisfaction by staying ahead of air quality issues. Use smart building controls to take corrective action when needed and reduce occupant risk by preventing exposure to off-gassing from furniture and carpets with formaldehyde measurements.

Improve choice with comfort data . Understand thermal comfort, noise, and light intensity throughout your space. Integrate with room reservation systems to accommodate unique preferences.

Detect mechanical issues early and reduce maintenance costs . Identify and fix ventilation problems before they become widespread and costly. Use real-time IAQ data to detect faults in the HVAC system and ensure optimal environmental conditions in your buildings. Use data to support healthy building certifications.

This includes RESET , WELL , LEED , and fitwel .

Common indoor pollutants that impact occupant comfort and well-being include carbon dioxide, which in high quantities causes drowsiness and reduced concentration; particulate matter like dust, mold spores, soot, and pollen, which can negatively impact respiratory health; and volatile organic compounds like those found in cleaning agents and paint, or offgassed from new furniture and building materials, which cause eye, nose, and throat irritation and can exacerbate conditions like asthma and allergies.

R-Zero's IAQ solutions include a range of battery-powered and wireless sensors for air quality monitoring, thermal comfort, and HVAC fault detection. Set atop R-Zero's smart building platform, users can collect integrated data insights to unlock improvements in productivity, space optimization, energy efficiency, and operational performance.

Starting immediately, interested clients will have access to R-Zero's IAQ monitor for comprehensive indoor air and environmental quality (IEQ) tracking and Workpoint occupancy sensors with temperature and humidity measurements combined in a single battery-powered sensor. To maximize the value of data insights from the moment of installation, clients will be paired with a dedicated customer success lead to monitor and analyze data and configure custom insights reports.

For more insights on how monitoring IAQ and IEQ can feed into a smart building strategy, check out R-Zero's Q3 Building Intelligence Index: The Business Case for Comfort .

About R-Zero

R-Zero offers building intelligence solutions that deliver real-time insights on optimizing indoor spaces and buildings to improve workforce productivity, right-size real estate portfolios, and create operational efficiencies, including reducing energy costs. R-Zero's smart building solutions include IAQ and IEQ monitoring, space optimization with desk, room, and entryway people-counting, occupancy-based building controls, smart cleaning, and continuous and mobile UV-C disinfection. R-Zero's connected platform is easy to use, secure, and scalable across every type of space, enabling commercial real estate, health systems, cities, public services, and educational systems to prepare their buildings to meet tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at .

