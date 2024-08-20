Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Officially Opens New Training & Innovation Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand Unveils State-of-the-Art Building Dedicated to Training Team Members and Developing Menu Additions



WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® (Freddy's) is excited to announce the opening of its new Training & Innovation Center. Built in the brand's hometown of Wichita, KS, the 23,000-square-foot space furthers the brand's commitment to serving quality food through efficient training of franchisees and managers – from perfecting the cooked-to-order steakburger, to creating treats made with freshly churned frozen custard. As the brand looks to continue innovating new menu items, the center's cutting-edge equipment and technology, coupled with its simulated back-of-house restaurant will be home to virtual training sessions, on-site product testing, and consumer focus groups.

"We're thrilled to open the doors to our Training & Innovation Center, with a state-of-the-art design built to represent the future of the Freddy's franchise," said Freddy's CEO Chris Dull . "By equipping our franchise owners and managers with the latest tools and training, we are investing in the continued success of our entire franchise system, and ensuring we maintain our commitment to quality and excellence in every location."

Freddy's Training & Innovation Center – located at 3020 N. Cypress, Ste. 200, Wichita, KS – opens at a time of significant growth and expansion for the brand, as the center will support 533 open restaurants in 36 states, with an additional 130 restaurants in development. It will serve as the primary location to record 200 training videos and podcasts each year for more than 17,000 Freddy's team members nationwide.

In addition to the more than 100 area employees who will regularly work out of the new space, the Training & Innovation Center will also host a number of gatherings for prospective franchisees, current franchise owners and managers across the system, including:



70 potential franchisee visits each year

4 fly-in conferences for 130 multi-unit managers Annual multi-week in-person training for 120 managers

These gatherings will prove to be an invaluable investment into the local economy, resulting in thousands of hotel stays and hundreds of flights in and out of Wichita on an annual basis.

"Not only is Wichita the birthplace of the Freddy's brand, but it was the home of our namesake Freddy Simon," Dull said. "Wichita has done so much good for Freddy's, and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue to invest in our hometown."

As one of the country's fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the U.S., Freddy's has become nationally recognized for its cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and freshly-churned frozen custard. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in

Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising .

