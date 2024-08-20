Schurz Communications Named Independent Operator Of The Year By Cablefax

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISHAWAKA, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that it has been named The Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax in its Top Ops Awards program.



Cablefax's annual Top Ops Awards recognize individuals and companies that represent excellence in a variety of areas, including marketing, technology, finance, lifetime achievement, customer service, and community involvement.

“It is a great honor to be named Independent Operator of the Year,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President of Broadband, Schurz Communications.“Being recognized by Cablefax demonstrates that the Schurz team is serving customers well as we pursue our mission to connect and empower people through innovative technologies. We are fully committed to helping our customers make a positive impact on their communities.”

Schurz Communications is proud to be a legacy-rooted and future-focused organization. The growing company intends to add an additional 70,000 new fiber passings across its 6 broadband locations including Antietam Broadband (Maryland), Burlington Telecom (Vermont), Hiawatha Broadband (Minnesota and Wisconsin), Long Lines Broadband (Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota), NKTelco (Ohio), and Orbitel Communications (Arizona).

Earlier this year, Cablefax recognized Schurz's president and CEO, John Reardon, as a member of the Cablefax 100. The Cablefax 100 is the publication's annual list of the most influential executives in the media, cable, and broadband industry.

“I am so proud of our broadband team for their teamwork and innovation,” added Reardon.

The full list of Top Ops Award winners is available online and in the special Cablefax Top Ops print issue.



About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications' recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company's portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: .

