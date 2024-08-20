Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Set To Surpass Valuation Of USD 104.9 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The flue systems offers opportunities driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing adoption of advanced emission control technologies, and growing sustainability initiatives. Market growth is fueled by technological advancements and the urgent need for industries to comply with emission standards, despite challenges like fluctuating raw material costs. New Delhi, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flue gas treatment systems market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 104.9 million by 2032, up from US$ 63.0 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The flue gas treatment systems market is experiencing a transformative phase driven by the increasing adoption of advanced emission control technologies across various industrial sectors. In 2023, the market for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems was valued at over $5.6 billion, with the installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems in new power plants reaching 1,200 units globally. Electrostatic precipitators (ESP) saw sales of 80,000 units worldwide, and the market for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems was valued at $1.4 billion. Baghouse filters witnessed an installation of 150,000 units, highlighting the global shift towards more efficient emission control solutions. Notably, China added 15,000 units of advanced emission control technologies, Europe installed 2,500 low NOx burners, and the U.S. deployed 500 new dry sorbent injection (DSI) systems. Japan and India also saw significant adoption with 20 new CCS projects and 1,800 wet scrubber installations, respectively. Request Sample Pages @ Regulatory pressures are a major driver in the flue gas treatment systems market, compelling industries to adopt these technologies to comply with stringent emission standards. The U.S. EPA's new regulations in 2023 targeted 1,200 industrial facilities to reduce sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, while the European Commission's IED led to 3,500 new emission control system installations. China's MEE mandated 2,000 new FGD systems, and India's CPCB enforced norms resulting in 1,800 new ESPs. Japan's new standards led to 1,000 SCR systems, Brazil introduced regulations for 700 ACI systems, and South Korea added 1,500 low NOx burners. Canada saw 600 new DSI systems, the Middle East installed 900 wet scrubbers, and Australia deployed 1,200 baghouse filters, showcasing a widespread regulatory drive to reduce industrial emissions. However, the flue gas treatment systems market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material prices, which impact the overall cost and affordability of these systems. In 2023, the global price of steel increased by $100 per metric ton, and the cost of activated carbon rose by $200 per metric ton. Rare earth metals saw a price increase of $50 per kilogram, leading to a 15% rise in SCR system costs. Limestone prices increased by $10 per metric ton, ceramic materials by $5 per kilogram, and fiberglass by $3 per kilogram. The cost of chemicals like sodium hydroxide rose by $50 per metric ton, and sorbents used in DSI systems increased by $30 per kilogram. The manufacturing cost of low NOx burners rose by 10% due to alloy price hikes, presenting financial challenges for manufacturers and end-users alike. Despite these hurdles, the global regulatory drive and technological advancements present a promising outlook for the flue gas treatment systems market. Key Findings in Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 104.9 million CAGR 5.83% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (46.2%) By Pollutant Control System Particulate control System (38.1%) By Process Wet (43.4%) By Industry Power (43.6%) Top Trends

Increasing adoption of advanced emission control technologies in industrial sectors.

Growing regulatory pressure to reduce industrial air pollution emissions globally. Rising investments in sustainable and eco-friendly flue gas treatment solutions. Top Drivers

Stringent environmental regulations and standards for air quality improvement.

Technological advancements in flue gas treatment systems and equipment. Increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies worldwide. Top Challenges

High installation and operational costs of advanced treatment systems.

Technical complexities in integrating new systems with existing infrastructure. Fluctuating raw material prices impacting overall system costs and affordability.

Flue Gas Treatment Systems are Shaping the Future of Power Generation, Accounts for Over 43.6% Revenue Share

The power industry relies heavily on flue gas treatment systems market to mitigate the environmental impact of fossil fuel combustion. The primary motivator for their extensive use is compliance with international and national air quality standards aimed at reducing pollutants such as sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and fine particulate matter. For example, flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems can remove up to 95% of sulfur dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Clean Air Act in the United States and similar legislation worldwide mandate the use of these systems to protect public health and the environment. The global power generation capacity from coal-fired plants is around 2,080 gigawatts, while natural gas power plants contribute approximately 1,800 gigawatts. Additionally, the power sector's commitment to corporate social responsibility and growing pressure from environmental advocacy groups have accelerated the adoption of flue gas treatment technologies. The transition towards low-sulfur coal, which has significantly reduced sulfur dioxide emissions over the past decade, and the co-firing of biomass-providing about 110 gigawatts of power generation capacity worldwide-in existing plants also necessitate advanced flue gas cleaning solutions to manage the diverse pollutant profiles.

Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in shaping the consumption of flue gas treatment systems market within the power industry. Breakthroughs in wet and dry scrubbers, the development of novel sorbents for mercury and heavy metal capture, and improvements in electrostatic precipitators, which can capture over 99% of particulate matter from flue gas, are noteworthy. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for predictive maintenance and optimization of treatment processes is gaining popularity. The emergence of FGD systems with higher efficiency and lower operational costs is particularly impactful. Moreover, the shift towards combined heat and power (CHP) systems, accounting for over 10% of total power generation capacity in some regions, is contributing to market growth. The increasing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy source and its potential co-firing with natural gas in power plants highlight the need for adaptable flue gas treatment solutions. Research into low-temperature oxidation processes and the potential for utilizing treated flue gas in carbon utilization projects demonstrate the industry's forward-thinking approach. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, with the potential to capture up to 90% of carbon dioxide emissions, further underscore the evolving landscape of this critical sector.

Game-Changing Efficiency of Wet Process is Taking Over 43.4% Share of the Flue Gas Systems Market

The dominance of the wet process in flue gas treatment systems market can be attributed to its versatility and high removal efficiency of a wide range of pollutants, including heavy metals, acid gases, and particulate matter. Unlike dry and semi-wet processes, the wet process can effectively neutralize and remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) by using an aqueous solution, typically lime or limestone slurry. In 2023, studies have shown that the wet process can achieve over 95% removal efficiency for SO2. This results in the formation of gypsum, a valuable byproduct that can be sold for use in the construction industry. The global market for flue gas desulfurization gypsum is expected to reach substantial levels due to this byproduct's demand. The ability to generate revenue from byproducts further enhances the economic viability of the wet process, making it a preferred choice for industries with stringent emission control requirements.

Recent studies in the flue gas treatment systems market indicate that the wet process also excels in removing mercury and other trace metals from flue gas, which is becoming increasingly important due to tighter environmental regulations. A 2023 report highlights that wet scrubbers can remove up to 90% of mercury emissions. Innovations in wet scrubber design, such as the development of advanced mist eliminators and optimized slurry distribution systems, have significantly improved pollutant capture efficiency. New designs have led to a 20% reduction in operational costs. Additionally, the wet process is highly adaptable to various industrial applications, including waste incineration, metal smelting, and glass manufacturing, where flue gas compositions vary widely. In 2023, the adoption of wet scrubbers in waste incineration plants increased by 15% globally.

The continuous evolution of environmental policies, particularly in developing economies, is driving the adoption of more effective and reliable flue gas treatment solutions, further solidifying the dominance of the wet process. Countries like India and China have implemented stricter SO2 emission standards, pushing industries towards wet scrubbing technologies. Moreover, the ability to integrate with other emission control technologies, such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, enhances its overall performance and appeal in a comprehensive emission control strategy. The integration of SCR and wet scrubbers has shown a 30% improvement in NOx and SO2 removal efficiency.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Cultural Influence on Regional Dominance in the Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market

Cultural factors significantly influence the regional dominance of flue gas treatment systems market, particularly in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. In the Asia Pacific, the cultural emphasis on rapid industrial growth and economic development has led to a high demand for flue gas treatment systems. Countries like China and India prioritize industrial expansion, often at the expense of environmental concerns, which necessitates the implementation of robust pollution control measures. For instance, China's cultural focus on becoming a global manufacturing hub has resulted in over 3,000 coal-fired power plants, driving the need for advanced flue gas treatment solutions. Similarly, India's cultural drive towards economic growth has led to the establishment of 197 coal-fired power plants, further boosting the demand for these systems. The cultural acceptance of industrialization as a means to economic prosperity in these regions underscores the significant role of cultural factors in shaping market dynamics.

In North America, cultural factors such as environmental awareness and technological innovation play a crucial role in the dominance of the flue gas treatment systems market. The United States, with its cultural emphasis on environmental protection and regulatory compliance, has over 1,000 coal-fired power plants that require stringent emission control measures. The cultural value placed on technological advancement and innovation has led to the development and adoption of cutting-edge flue gas treatment technologies. Companies like General Electric and Babcock & Wilcox, which are deeply embedded in the American cultural ethos of innovation, drive the market forward with their advanced solutions. Additionally, Canada's cultural commitment to environmental stewardship, reflected in its 80 thermal power plants, further emphasizes the importance of cultural factors in regional market dominance.

Competitive Analysis of the Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market: Top 10 Players Hold Nearly 50% Market Share

The flue gas treatment systems market is highly competitive, with the top 10 players holding around 50% of the revenue share. This market is driven by stringent environmental regulations and the need for industries to reduce emissions, which has led to significant investments in flue gas treatment technologies. The major players in this market include General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Doosan Lentjes, FLSmidth, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, and Marsulex Environmental Technologies. These companies have established themselves through extensive research and development, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions, which have enabled them to offer comprehensive solutions and maintain a competitive edge.

The competitive landscape of the flue gas treatment systems market is characterized by the presence of large multinational corporations that have the financial strength and technological expertise to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the market. For instance, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems has been actively involved in developing advanced air quality control systems, which are crucial for reducing pollutants from flue gases. Additionally, the power end-user segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for power, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. The market's growth is further supported by technological advancements in high-performing equipment and the decreasing costs of these technologies, which provide new players with opportunities to enter the market and compete effectively.

Global Flue gas Treatment Systems Market Key Players



General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi systems

Doosan Lenties

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

FLSmidth

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Thermax Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Pollutant control Systems



Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems

DeNOX Systems

Particulate Control Systems

Mercury Control Systems Others

By Process



Wet

Semi-wet Dry

By Industry



Industrial Boilers

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Iron & Steel

Non-Ferrous metal

Cement Waste Treatment

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: ?buy_now=true&license_type=single

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube