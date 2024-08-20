Ownership Group Welcomes Chris Heim As CEO Of Atomic Data And Foundation Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chris brings a decade of tech CEO leadership excellence and a people-first approach to the Minneapolis-based IT services providers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As long-term strategic partners, Atomic Data and Foundation Technologies are pleased to announce Chris Heim as their joint CEO, effective immediately. This continues to expand their collaboration and maintains the tradition of a mutual CEO after the unexpected passing of Jim Wolford.

“I'm excited to strengthen the synergies between Atomic Data and The Foundation, while enhancing each team independently. We continue our 20+ year tradition of excellence and dedicated focus to the various markets we serve. It's truly an exciting time to be in IT, and both organizations are primed for success as we prepare for exciting investments and innovations. From Apple and AI to Zero-Trust networking, I'm grateful for the opportunities ahead, and our ability to empower businesses to be successful through their use of technology,” said Chris Heim on his appointment.

Prior to being named CEO, Chris served for six years as board member, and later CEO, of AbeTech. During his tenure, the organization doubled revenues, integrated multiple acquisitions, and expanded its geographic impact. Chris also serves on the board of directors for E.A. Sween Company and as Mayor for The City of Medicine Lake. Chris holds an MBA from Drake University, and an undergraduate degree from Buena Vista University.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data, trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

About Foundation Technologies

The Foundation is a leading IT services provider focused on supporting the Apple ecosystem of small businesses, geographically diverse retail brands, and enterprise organizations.

Media Contacts:

Atomic Data, Scott Evangelist, ...

Foundation Technologies , Matt Woestehoff, ...