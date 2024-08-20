Campervan Builder Puts Product Future In Customers' Hands By Asking Them To Choose Their Preferred New Colour To Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INNOVA USA, is asking its valued community to help it decide which interior style will be featured next in our popular Innova 595L model. !

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INNOVA USA, the Innovative yacht style camper builder, is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative where the customer is in the driver's seat. The company has announced that it will be asking its customers to decide which color variant should be launched next. This move not only gives customers a chance to have their preferred color launched, but also a chance to win an Innova USA 595L Roadtrip for a week.INNOVA USA is offering three unique interior design options, each with its own distinct personality. The choices are:Wood and Mood: A warm, inviting design inspired by nature's beauty.Adventure: A dynamic, colorful interior that energizes every journey.Black and White: A sleek, modern aesthetic that exudes timeless elegance.How to Participate:People can win an innova 595L for a full week by simply Heading over to the Instagram page, comment on the post with the name of their favorite Innova Roadtrip variant: Wood and Mood, Adventure, or Black and White.The initiative is open to all residents of the mainland USA (excluding Alaska) who are 25 years of age or older.Participants must hold a valid U.S. driver's license.The winner must sign a rental agreement before embarking on the trip.A company spokesmen stated: " We go to so many shows and have so much engagement with people online or in person and constantly we receive a lot of valuable and constructive feedback of our products. As a result we decided that instead of deciding internally on which color to launch, it's best to ask our community. "Innova USA believes that this unique approach will not only strengthen its relationship with its customers but also create a sense of ownership and pride among them. The company is known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, and this initiative is a testament to that. By involving its community in the decision-making process, Innova USA is showing its commitment to listening to its customers and valuing their opinions.Innova USA's community-driven color variant launch is a step towards creating a more inclusive and engaging experience for its customers. The company is excited to see the response from its community and is looking forward to launching the chosen color variant in the near future. Customers can submit their preference on Innova USA's website and social media platforms. This initiative is a true reflection of Innova USA's dedication to putting its customers first and creating a stronger bond with its community.Email: ...About INNOVA USAINNOVA USA is at the forefront of luxury road travel, offering cutting-edge solutions for those who seek adventure without compromising comfort. Our mission is to create vehicles that make every journey unforgettable, blending innovation with style and function.

