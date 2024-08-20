Clearwater Systems Announces The Promotion Of Nicole Hughes, CPA To President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clearwater Systems is an Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer

Nicole Hughes, President of Clearwater Systems

Promotion of Nicole Hughes from Vice President of Finance to President of Clearwater Systems

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clearwater Systems , a leading provider of water equipment and top Kinetico dealer, has promoted Nicole Hughes from Vice President of Finance to President of Clearwater Systems. Nicole has been an integral part of the company and its growth for the past 8 years. In her new role, Ms. Hughes will lead the company and all 19 locations with a focus on business strategy, profitability, and investment opportunities. She will build on the success of each region to drive growth, productivity, and efficiency.“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Nicole Hughes to President of Clearwater Systems.” said CEO and owner, Jerry Kovach.“Nicole's journey with Clearwater began when she served as our external CPA conducting annual financial reviews. In 2016, she joined our team as Vice President of Finance. Nicole not only has a sharp financial acumen but also excels in team management, change management, and navigating challenges.”About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point-of-use water treatment equipment was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.For more information on Clearwater Systems, visit

Jerry Kovach

Clearwater Systems

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other