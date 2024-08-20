Telangana CM Begins Work On Installing Telangana Talli Statue At Secretariat

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Amid the ongoing bitter war of words with BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao over the installation of former Prime Rajiv Gandhi's statue in front of the Telangana Secretariat, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inspected the secretariat premises for the installation of the 'Telangana Talli' (mother Telangana) statue.

Hours after announcing that the Telangana Talli statue would be installed in the Secretariat premises on December 9, the Chief Minister went around the premises with his advisor Vem Narender Reddy to identify the place for installing the statue.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Revanth Reddy made it clear several times that the Secretariat, which is the epicentre of the state administration, is the suitable place for the installation of the Telangana Talli statue with pride and utmost respect.

During the inspection, he discussed with the officials the suitable location to install the statue, the requirement of space, and design plans.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Telangana Talli statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to prepare detailed plans for the installation.

While participating in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the Telangana Talli statue will be installed in the Secretariat. His announcement came after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for installing Rajiv Gandhi's statue in front of the Secretariat. He claimed that the land where the former Prime Minister's statue was installed was originally meant for the Telangana Talli statue.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, also warned that once BRS returns to power it would remove Rajiv Gandhi's statue. Terming the installation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue as an insult to Telangana's self-respect, he also announced that BRS would also remove the names of Gandhi family members from the names of welfare schemes and installations like the international airport. Reacting strongly, Revanth Reddy dared KTR to touch Rajiv Gandhi's statue. He defended the installation of the former PM's statue saying he laid down his life for the country.