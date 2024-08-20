Staffdna® Announced As Title Sponsor For The Cure Bowl In Orlando

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

StaffDNA® , creator of the Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, is thrilled to announce its role as the title sponsor for the StaffDNA® Cure Bowl in Orlando . This five-year partnership not only highlights StaffDNA®'s commitment to empowering all healthcare professionals through advanced career but also supports the significant cause of breast cancer research and treatment.

The StaffDNA® Cure Bowl is an annual college bowl game that aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer through partnerships with leading organizations in the healthcare sector. As the title sponsor,

StaffDNA® will play a pivotal role in raising awareness for this cause by using its technology platform to further inform these leading organizations about the millions affected annually by breast cancer.

Jenny Hanlon, CFO of StaffDNA®, expressed her excitement about the partnership and the platform's potential to make a difference. "We're honored to support the

StaffDNA® Cure Bowl and its mission to fight cancer. Our relationship with healthcare facilities and professionals across the nation keeps this cause close to our hearts and makes the StaffDNA® Cure Bowl a meaningful opportunity for us."

CEO Sheldon

Arora added, "Through the Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, staffdna®, has created an efficient way to easily find quality candidates. Our technology platform can pay healthcare workers more, while charging facilities less, creating an ultimate win-win in the industry."

The

staffdna® marketplace connects over 1.4 million healthcare workers in temporary, staff, and per diem positions nationwide to employers through advanced AI matching. StaffDNA® was the first company to make all job details, including pay, benefits, certifications, and facility requirements, available with full transparency from a single application.

This year, the 2024

StaffDNA® Cure Bowl will take place on December 20, at noon (EST) at Camping World Stadium. The matchup for the 10th annual StaffDNA® Cure Bowl will be announced on December 8, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as StaffDNA® continues to expand its impact across various sectors.

About

StaffDNA®

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, StaffDNA® created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, a patent-pending platform connecting employers and employees. Those looking for the highest-paying nursing, allied, therapy, and provider jobs can now see fully transparent pay and job details. Additionally, employers can directly connect with candidates who qualify for open positions. The platform supports all job types, temporary, staff, and per diem, in an array of settings nationwide. The company has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards in a variety of categories. These include being ranked on the nation's fastest-growing private companies list by Inc. 5000 , being one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work for by the Staffing Industry Analysts , and being recognized as a World-Changing Technology by Fast Company .

