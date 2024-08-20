Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
8/20/2024 11:31:40 AM
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
Geraint Jones (CFO/PDMR)
Keith Davies (CRO/PDMR)
Cristina Nestares (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
Alistair Hargreaves (Deputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
Scott Cargill (CEO Admiral Money/PDMR)
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| As above
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Award of 62 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £29.33
| 62
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 20 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Award of shares occurred outside a trading venue
