Peter Duncan Recognized For SEG Cecil Green Enterprise Award

Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO of MicroSeismic, Inc.

- Dr. Peter Duncan, CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG ) has recognized Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO and founder of MicroSeismic , Inc. (MSI), with the 2024 Cecil Green Enterprise Award. This award recognizes individuals within the who demonstrate courage, ingenuity, and achievement while putting their own resources and future developments at risk.To his accomplishment, Duncan stated,“It is truly an honor to be selected for this award named for one of the entrepreneurial giants of our industry. There are few geophysicists of my generation who have not heard of Cecil Green or been directly or indirectly touched by the companies he cofounded: GSI and its spin-off Texas Instruments. I had a TI calculator when I was an undergraduate. I believe I set foot once on the GSI seismic vessel named for him. I spent many hours in the Cecil and Ida Green Tower, for many years the home of SEG in Tulsa, OK. I even briefly met the gentleman at a reception held at the Geophysics Department at the University of Toronto. He was as impressive in person as his many accomplishments. This award goes not just to me but to my colleagues and partners at MSI who have stayed the course and made MSI the success it has become. My thanks and congratulations to them.”The SEG Honors and Awards Committee had the following to say about Duncan,“Peter put his own resources at risk to start a company, essentially creating a new service segment. It became the go to company for microseismic monitoring and generated significant returns for investors. And that is just one of the multiple times Peter has stepped out and ahead, starting new enterprises. Peter has also made contributions to the industry in other ways, not the least of which is the Challenge Bowl, which positions the industry for the future by exciting and inspiring new generations of geophysicists.”MSI Board Member Dirk McDermott had the following to say about Peter Duncan,“Peter's success at MicroSeismic was not linear and was buffeted by a number of factors that would test his entrepreneurial talents. Our industry is considered one of the absolute hardest in which to build a successful tech-focused company. In the case of MicroSeismic, those all too stubborn geophysicists also had to be convinced of the science! Peter and his team withstood these challenges while further advancing the technology at every turn, raising money for growth, leading his team, all the while being responsible to investors and the board of directors. All of this he does with his constant positive attitude and incredible sense of fairness. Peter's long-time entrepreneurial attitude, can-do spirit, and inspirational leadership have served the science of geophysics and the oil and gas industry well.”Duncan will officially accept his award at IMAGE on August 27th at the SEG Honors and Awards ceremony at the Hilton Americas. The list of SEG 2024 Honors and Awards recipients can be found on the SEG website, and details on honorees, including their citations, will be featured in an upcoming issue of The Leading Edge.About MicroSeismic, Inc.We Listen. We Protect. We Care.MicroSeismic, Inc. helps our clients protect their assets, operations, and the environment, as the world transitions to reliable and secure sources of energy. We began in 2003 with a mission to bring passive seismic technology to the oil field. As our expertise has grown, so has the list of applications for our geophysical technology.FracRx® - We have successfully monitored the stability of wellbores and frac driven interactions in tectonically active areas.CO2SeQure® - We have developed technology to monitor CO2 sequestration (CCUS).MicroThermal Energy - We can apply stimulation monitoring and modeling technology to enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). Better Stimulation = Greener WorldKarstAlert® - We have developed a methodology to detect sinkhole growth and development.

