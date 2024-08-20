Youtube Star Connor Flannery Joins Forces With Lionize To Launch 'Creator Opportunity'-A Game-Changer For Influencers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connor Flannery, aka 'Connor Pugs,' Teams Up With Lionize

Inspiring Over 1.2 Million Followers with Authentic Content and Groundbreaking Collaborations

Turning Passion into Profit: How Lionize and Connor Flannery are Revolutionizing Influencer Success in a World Where Many Struggle to Get By

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The WSJ said it best;“Social-Media Influencers Aren't Getting Rich-They're Barely Getting By.”Connor Flannery , the YouTube star, more commonly known as“Connor Pugs”, with over 1.2 million Instagram followers, 1 million YouTube subscribers, and more than 50 million monthly views on Snapchat, is stepping up to solve one of the biggest challenges facing influencers today: securing brand partnerships that actually pay off. And he's doing it with a little help from AI.Connor teamed up with Lionize, a leading influencer marketing platform, to launch "Creator Opportunity ," an exclusive community designed to prioritize creators in front of brand partners. The goal? To give influencers the tools, resources and community they need to land meaningful collaborations-without the typical hustle and headache.With nearly two million dollars in payouts to influencers, collaborations with hundreds of brands and agencies, and the successful launch of thousands of campaigns-drawing close to 200,000 applicants-Lionize has mastered the art of connecting influencers with brands that resonate with their aura."After eight years in the game, I know how hard it is to get the right brands to notice you," Flannery says. "I've been there, struggling to turn my passion into a sustainable career. That's why I'm so excited about Creator Opportunity. It's a solution that puts creators first, using AI to make sure you're seen by the brands that matter."Lionize has been a pioneer in the influencer space since its inception, drawing inspiration from the entrepreneurial journey of its co-founder, Chris Buetti. Buetti's viral Medium article, "How I Eat for Free in NYC Using Python, Automation, AI, and Instagram ," detailed how he used tech to navigate New York City's lofty prices through influence. That article didn't just go viral-it laid the groundwork for Lionize's mission.With Flannery on board, Lionize is doubling down on its commitment to the creator community. Creator Opportunity isn't just a platform; it's a community where influencers can get access to brand deals, connect, learn from industry leaders, and collaborate on projects that push the boundaries of what's possible. And the best part? It's accessible. The Creator Pro membership costs less than a burrito-making it a no-brainer for any serious creator."Look, if you're an influencer and you're not in this community, you're missing out," Flannery says. "We're bringing in guest speakers with millions of followers to teach us their secrets, and we're hosting collaboration events you won't find anywhere else. This is about building real connections and growing together."Creator Opportunity is the latest in a series of moves by Lionize to cement its position as a creator-first platform.The company has always prioritized the needs of creators, recognizing the unique challenges they face in turning their passions into a profitable career. Now, with Flannery's influence and insight, Lionize is taking things to the next level.For influencers tired of the grind and looking for a smarter way to land brand deals, Creator Opportunity could be the answer. It's a bold move in a crowded market-but with Flannery's track record and Lionize's tech-driven approach, it might just be the game-changer creators have been waiting for.For more information on how to join Creator Opportunity, check out the website below.

