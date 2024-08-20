Women Elevating Women Empowers Female Entrepreneurs At '2024WARD' Conference In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Business Owners Will Unite to Break Barriers, Forge Alliances

and Build Success Together

PHILADEPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although women-owned businesses in the U.S. have soared to over 14 million , many still face challenges to grow and scale. To help tackle these issues, Women Elevating Women

(W.E.W.) will host its 2024WARD from September 11-13 at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History . The event will empower women entrepreneurs with crucial insights into capital access, strategic alliances, efficient resource management and market visibility.

The conference will feature the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards , a dynamic CEO advisors panel discussion and the prestigious W.E.W. Pillar and Visionary Men Awards Luncheon.

"I admire Women Elevating Women for its work to take women-owned businesses to new heights," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker . "In Pennsylvania, women own nearly 40% of all small businesses. Through our PHL: Open for Business initiative, we make starting and growing a business easier – and that includes working with local government."

" Having spent over 40 years as a corporate executive and business owner in a male-dominated industry, I know the daily struggles multicultural, professional women face," said Betty J. Hines , CEO and founder of W.E.W. "This conference is about uniting female entrepreneurs to turn challenges into opportunities using W.E.W.'s five pillars of success : Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Courage and Cultivate.

"W.E.W. also provides access to vital resources like business certifications, funding, mentors and government contracts to help women scale their businesses from six figures to $1 million and beyond." Hines added.

Conference topics will cover improving digital marketing, using AI for growth, staying safe online, building strong brands, boosting finances through health, expanding globally, forging strategic collaborations, gaining business insights and cracking the CFO code.

This year's keynote speakers will be:

Bershan Shaw , a two-time breast cancer survivor, international motivational speaker, business coach and mental health advocate, who founded Warrior Training International

to help individuals and corporations reach their full potential.

Tal Thompson , a nationally recognized, award-winning educator and motivational speaker known for his innovative teaching methods who helps school districts and businesses around the country inspire and motivate their teams.

Jade Simmons , known as "Classical Music's #1 Maverick," who will close the conference with an electrifying performance of her unique blend of music, storytelling and motivational insights.

To learn more about W.E.W. and its conference registration, visit wewcrew .

