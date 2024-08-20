Mdpanel Enhances Technology Platform With Acquisition Of Burkitt Computer Corporation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel is pleased to announce its most recent of Burkitt Computer Corporation (BCC), a Canadian-based provider of the IME case and claims management software program, W5. This strategic move is designed to enhance MDpanel's technological capabilities, expand its geographic reach, and reinforce its commitment to delivering a premium experience for stakeholders in the expert medical opinions space.

BCC is currently contracted with more medical opinion support companies than any other independent IME software provider.

Including BCC's W5 platform into MDpanel's industry-leading technology stack will not only support its own full-service IME model, but also provides the foundation to build and grow a dynamic marketplace that will support other IME and medical opinion companies. This new marketplace will provide small to medium IME support companies technology innovations well beyond those currently available and an opportunity to work collaboratively to compete for large, national contracts that may not otherwise be available to them.

BCC, led by Tom and Wendy Burkitt, has established itself as a trusted provider of case and claims management software for IMEs and insurance adjusters/TPAs since 1987. Tom Burkitt commented, "Joining forces with MDpanel is an exciting development for the company we have built over several decades. Our industry has an unfortunate history of technology forcing consolidation to larger industry players.

Most important to the BCC team was to find a home for our clients that would support their independence while infusing capital we couldn't to drive continued innovation."

"We are thrilled about adding BCC and W5 to our medical opinion platform. Unlike others who chose a closed-network approach, MDpanel envisions supplementing its full-service model with technology that supports the entire medical opinion industry," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel. "We believe in a democratic model where MDpanel has a meaningful contribution to all medical opinions, not just those we perform ourselves. A strong network of opinion providers utilizing the most contemporary technology platform available is best for all industry participants."

