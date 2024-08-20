Heather Bell Joins The Executive Board Of The New Jersey Land Title Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, announces that Heather Bell has been sworn into the executive board as secretary/treasurer for the New Jersey Land Title Association ("NJLTA"). This appointment kicks off a four-year term, where in her final year, she will serve as president.

In addition, the NJLTA awarded Bell the Certified Title Professional (CTP) designation in May and will present it to her at the annual NJLTA this fall. This designation is awarded to members for their knowledge and time in the industry as well as their willingness to work for the association and the greater good of the title profession. Bell currently serves as executive vice president – national title examination at KV where she began working in 2006. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing all title examinations nationwide, directing production training, establishing and maintaining the preferred abstractor database, managing commitment templating and form compliance, and maintaining the requirement and exception manual.

"I am honored and excited to join the NJLTA executive board and contribute to the advancement of our industry. I look forward to working alongside my esteemed colleagues to address the ever-evolving changes and challenges we face insuring real estate transactions every day," Bell said. She has been involved with the NJLTA since 2015, most recently serving as chair of the agency section management board. She is also editor-in-chief of Advocate, the association's award-winning statewide publication.

Brian Cooper, co-CEO of KV added, "I have worked with Heather for almost two decades and she is an extraordinary title insurance professional and person. This honor is well deserved and we're proud to have her as a leader at KV."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:



The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers,

REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with

IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R.

