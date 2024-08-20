Medline Receives First-Ever Diamond-Level HIRC Resiliency Badge For Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Healthcare Resilience Collaborative recognizes Medline for outperforming capabilities in resiliency

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline , a market-leading and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, announced today that it is the first healthcare product supplier to achieve the Diamond-level

Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC) Resiliency Badge for manufacturing. This award serves as a recognition of the company's relentless commitment to resiliency within the healthcare chain.

The badge recognizes Medline for its best-in-class global manufacturing and supply chain resiliency across multiple product categories, including exam and surgical gloves, personal protective equipment, surgical drapes and gowns, durable medical equipment, wound care, textiles, and several other surgical related product categories.

"This latest manufacturing recognition from HIRC comes on the heels of Medline achieving HIRC's Diamond-level Resiliency Badge for distribution , highlighting the end-to-end resiliency of our supply chain," said Josh Wolfe, senior vice president of inventory management for Medline. "Medline's investments in global manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics infrastructure have helped build a supply chain that keeps healthcare customers prepared through any challenge."

Factors that contribute to the badge evaluations include Demand Planning, Inventory Management, Logistics, Supply Chain Visibility, Supplier Management, Risk Management & Contingency, Operational Health and Market.

"Medline has achieved a profound accomplishment

as the first to obtain diamond status for the Resiliency badge assessment across multiple manufacturing categories.

This achievement validates with rigorous evidence that Medline has demonstrated both operational and risk management maturity. Companies with this designation have the oversight, process, and infrastructure to more often maintain strong resiliency and continuity

of supply," stated Jesse Schafer, executive director of HIRC.

Since 2018, Medline has invested nearly $2.3 billion through its

Healthcare Resilience Initiative , a national capital expenditure campaign that has included new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and information technology (IT) upgrades to support the long-term supply chain needs of healthcare providers.

Learn more about how

Medline is building a resilient healthcare supply chain at .

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit .

