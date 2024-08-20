(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shingles - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Shingles - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Shingles pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Shingles- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Shingles pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Shingles treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Shingles commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Shingles collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Shingles R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Shingles.

Shingles Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Shingles report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Shingles Emerging Drugs

Amezosvatein: Curevo Vaccine

Amezosvatein (CRV-101) is an investigational non-mRNA adjuvanted sub-unit vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster in adults and chickenpox (varicella) in children. As a sub-unit vaccine, amezosvatein does not contain virus components and cannot cause infection. Amezosvatein targets glycoprotein E (gE) on the varicella virus, a target proven by others to be safe and effective for the prevention of shingles. The adjuvant component of amezosvatein was specifically engineered with the intent of producing an optimal immune response while improving tolerability. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of shingles.

REC610: Jiangsu Recbio Technology

REC610, a novel adjuvanted recombinant shingles vaccine developed by Jiangsu Recbio Technology, received a clinical trial approval notice from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in October 2023. The vaccine demonstrated a positive safety profile in a phase I trial in the Philippines, where it was compared to GSK's Shingrix. REC610 showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile in healthy participants aged 40 and above after two doses of vaccination, with no serious adverse events reported. The vaccine induced strong gE-specific humoral and cellular immune responses, which peaked at 30 days after the second vaccination. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of shingles.

Major Players in Shingles

There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Shingles. The companies which have their Shingles drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Curevo Vaccine.

Shingles: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Shingles therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Shingles drugs.

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Shingles Report Insights



Shingles Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Shingles Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

Key Players



Zhuhai Trinomab Pharmaceutical

Nobelpharma

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology

Moderna

Curevo Amytrx Therapeutics

Key Products



TNM005

NPC-06

Z-1018

REC610

mRNA-1468

CRV 101 AMTX 100

