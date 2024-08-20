Lumeca Health And Firsthx Partner To Enhance Healthcare Communication And Streamline Physician Workflow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOAP note pre-populated in Lumeca before the consult begins.

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lumeca Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare communication solutions, and FirstHx, a clinician-led pioneer in AI-powered patient intake solutions, are thrilled to announce a strategic integration aimed at making the delivery of care more efficient.This collaboration leverages Lumeca Health's virtual care software and FirstHx's adaptive, AI-guided medical history-taking solution to reduce the length of an average consultation by up to 25% without sacrificing the quality of care.By integrating the power of FirstHx's AI-guided patient intake into the native Lumeca interface, patients can complete the full patient intake form directly in the Lumeca interface, and providers can review the results directly in the patient consultation. This eliminates the need for multiple interfaces and logins, saving both patients and providers time.About FirstHx's AI-guided Pre-visit Intake“We're excited to join forces with Lumeca Health to transform provider workflows and enrich the patient experience,” said Chris O'Connor, CEO of FirstHx.“Our AI-guided medical history-taking process ensures that care teams receive precise and complete patient information to inform effective care planning, coordination, and navigation. The collaboration will empower health systems to streamline triage and enhance virtual care delivery more effectively.”Why It MattersIt's no secret that Canadians are feeling the effects of the physician shortage. In fact, 70% of Canadians express worry about receiving quality care if they or someone they know needs it, showing widespread concern for the health of Canadians, especially the 4.6 million without a primary care physician . The situation is exacerbated by the excessive administrative burden placed on doctors. In a recent post from the Canadian Medical Association, physicians in Canada spend an estimated 18.5 million hours annually on unnecessary administrative tasks, which could otherwise be used for patient care. This article highlighted that this time is equivalent to 55.6 million appointments, underscoring the critical need to reduce administrative burdens to improve healthcare accessibility and quality.FirstHx and Lumeca aim to reduce some of that administrative burden and increase the efficiency of clinical note-taking and patient history management. Reducing hours spent on administrative tasks will free up physician time, leading to less strain and more time spent in appointments with patients seeking care.ABOUT LUMECA HEALTHLumeca Health Inc. ( ), a Saskatchewan-based technology startup, provides virtual care and secure messaging software to medical providers across North America. The team at Lumeca is devoutly dedicated to their vision: To build easy-to-use software that improves access to care, reinforces continuity of care and fosters collaboration.ABOUT FIRSTHXFirstHx Corp. ( ) is a pioneer of AI-powered patient intake solutions that streamline the medical history-taking process for patients and providers in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In less than five minutes, the knowledge-based, AI-guided smartphone application allows patients to record their unique medical histories before their visit. The patient history is shared with the healthcare team, who use the in-depth data insights to inform decisions and prioritize inclusive, patient-centered healthcare. FirstHx's intelligent platform delivers a faster, more accurate, and more efficient clinical workflow, enabling better outcomes and a convenient patient experience with shorter wait times.For more information, please visit and .MEDIA CONTACTS:FirstHxMedia Relations...

