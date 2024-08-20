San Antonio Gynecomastia Center Opens Under The Expertise Of Dr. Michael Baumholtz, MD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

San Antonio Gynecomastia Center announces its opening, pioneering new standards in male breast reduction surgery.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The San Antonio Gynecomastia Center proudly announces its grand opening, bringing a new level of expertise and care to the San Antonio community. Led by the highly respected Dr. Michael Baumholtz MD, a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, this new Center specializes in gynecomastia surgery.Located in the heart of San Antonio, the San Antonio Gynecomastia Center is the premier destination for individuals seeking specialized care and transformative results for male breast reduction. Dr. Baumholtz, with his extensive background in plastic surgery, brings unparalleled expertise and a commitment to exceptional patient care.“Our mission at the San Antonio Gynecomastia Center is to help individuals achieve their best, most confident selves,” said Dr. Baumholtz.“We prioritize your overall health and well-being, ensuring every aspect of your care is handled with professionalism and compassion.”From the initial consultation to post-operative recovery, the San Antonio Gynecomastia Center is dedicated to providing a smooth and comfortable experience. The Center's skilled and compassionate staff is committed to offering personalized, comprehensive gynecomastia treatment tailored to each patient's unique needs.Recognizing the importance of accessibility, Dr. Baumholtz offers both in-person and virtual consultations to provide convenience and personalized guidance for those seeking to address gynecomastia. His extensive experience in male breast reduction surgery ensures that each patient receives expert care and achieves optimal results.The grand opening of the San Antonio Gynecomastia Center marks a significant milestone for those seeking effective and personalized solutions for gynecomastia. The Center is poised to be a beacon of excellence, providing the highest quality care and support every step of the way.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit sanantoniogynecomastiacenter or contact the Center directly at (210) 960-8051.About the San Antonio Gynecomastia Center:The San Antonio Gynecomastia Center, led by Dr. Michael Baumholtz, offers specialized care in male breast reduction surgery. Located in San Antonio, Texas, the Center is dedicated to providing individualized, compassionate care to help patients achieve renewed confidence and a more comfortable life.San Antonio Gynecomastia Center4083 De Zavala Rd #1AShavano Park, TX 78249(210) 960-8051sanantoniogynecomastiacenter

