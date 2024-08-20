Mitch Gould's 'Evolution Of Distribution' System Revolutionizes Product Launch For International Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International companies can face various challenges when launching a new and wellness product in the highly competitive American market. The complexities of entering the US often discourage innovative product manufacturers.Industry expert Mitch Gould recognized this challenge and, in collaboration with Nutritional Products International (NPI) and InHealth (IHM), pioneered an innovative and comprehensive approach to product launches. This revolutionary system combines all the professional services needed for a successful product launch under one central command structure, simplifying the process for international companies.Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, understands the difficulties international companies face trying to penetrate the U.S. market. He remarked,“Imagine how difficult that becomes if you are an international company without an office and staff in the U.S. I developed my 'Evolution of Distribution' system, which combines all the professional services needed for a product launch under a central command structure.”NPI, renowned for assisting health and wellness product launches in America, acts as the U.S. headquarters for international companies.“We handle sales, marketing, operations, and any other service a client might need,” said Gould.“Our sister company, InHealth Media, works closely with my NPI team at every product launch phase.”Gould emphasized that NPI and IHM take on managing the complexities of product launches.“We let the health and wellness product manufacturers do what they do best - create new products. We handle the rest.”One of the key advantages of NPI's“Evolution of Distribution” system is its cost-effective method of placing products with some of the most sought-after retailers in the country, including Amazon and Walmart. NPI's dedicated staff continually engages with buyers from both large and small retail chains throughout the year. At the same time, IHM manages all aspects of marketing, including strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and television promotion.Gould concluded,“We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in NPI and IHM.”For more information on Nutritional Products International, please visit . Additional details on InHealth Media can be found at .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 5615440719

email us here