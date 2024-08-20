Subroto Cup Sub-Jr Boys: Sri Lanka And Minerva Public School Win Big On Day 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka schools football Association and Minerva Public School, Mohali registered resounding victories, scoring double-digit goals on Day 2 of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Inter-School Football tournament being played here at various venues.
Aston Haken's hat-trick led the Sri Lankan side to a 10-0 victory over Gyanmata High School, DD & DNH in a Group B fixture played at Air Force School, Jalahalli. Umar, Areeb Pakeer and Vishan Anjelo scored a brace each while Mursheed also got onto the scoresheet.
In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School, Mohali thumped SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win of the tournament. Lhungdim scored a hat-trick while Demami scored a brace and Tony, Yohenba, Rimosen, Azam and Rahup scored a goal each.
In other big victories of the day, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0, Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram thumped Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0, and Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa overcame The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0.
Day 2 results:
GROUP A
NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala 1-1 Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru
01 Goa Battalion, NCC 3-0 Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand
GROUP B
Sri Lanka Schools Football Association 10-0 Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH
GROUP C
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan 4-0 The Army Public School, New Delhi
GROUP D
Mother's Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh 3-1 GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab
GROUP E
Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh 1-1 Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh
Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) 11-0 SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland
GROUP F
Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu 2-0 Sainik School, Kunjpura
GROUP G
Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa 5-0 The Air Force School, New Delhi
St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh 2-0 St. Xavier's High School, Jharkhand
GROUP H
Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) 6-0 Indira Modern High School, Haryana
Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram 6-0 Ebenezer High School, Tripura
MENAFN20082024000231011071ID1108580694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.