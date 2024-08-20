King Risk Partners Announces Acquisition Of Exclusive Programs, Inc., Expanding Expertise In Waste Management Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Risk Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is proud to announce the of Exclusive Programs, Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage with a focus on waste management insurance and professional recycling programs. This strategic acquisition reinforces King Insurance Partners' commitment to offering tailored, industry-specific insurance solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Exclusive Programs, Inc. has built a strong reputation for its deep industry knowledge and expertise in waste management insurance. The company is known for its ability to provide clients with customized insurance solutions that address the specific risks and challenges inherent in the waste management and recycling sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Exclusive Programs into the King Risk Partners family," said Chad King, CEO of King Risk Partners. "Their specialized knowledge in waste management and recycling insurance is a valuable addition to our portfolio, and it aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver targeted insurance solutions to diverse industries. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve clients with unique needs and strengthens our presence in this critical sector."

Bill Comiskey, principal of Exclusive Programs, Inc., shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership. "Joining forces with King Risk Partners marks a significant milestone for Exclusive Programs," said Comiskey. "With our extensive experience and specialization in waste management insurance, we have always been committed to providing tailored solutions that address the specific risks of our industry. I am excited about the opportunities this partnership brings, allowing us to leverage King's resources and expertise to further enhance our service offerings."

The acquisition of Exclusive Programs, Inc. not only broadens King Risk Partners' industry reach but also deepens its capability to offer comprehensive insurance products that are finely tuned to the needs of the waste management and recycling industries.

About King Risk Partners

King Risk Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Risk Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .

