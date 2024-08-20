Global Port Construction Projects Report 2024: Track The Top 20 Projects In Each Region With A Combined Value Of $479.6 Billion
Date
8/20/2024 11:01:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global port construction Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of port construction projects globally
The analyst is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $479.6 billion. The largest overall pipeline is in South-East Asia, totaling $85.1 billion, of which $51.4 billion is already in the execution stage. The pipeline of projects in South Asia is relatively less mature, with 39.6% of the projects by value now in the execution stage. The value of projects being tracked in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) stands at $69.3 billion, with 87.4% of projects in the execution stage
Scope
The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
